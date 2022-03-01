Bracketology 2022: Updates, upsets, teams to watch on Tuesday, March 1

We’re heading into the biggest stretch of three days of college basketball for bubble teams this season. There’s a huge slate tonight and tomorrow as teams take their last regular season hacks before looking to add some wins in their conference tournaments.

Last night’s bubble watch

The games of last evening have much of an effect either way, but Washington and Syracuse didn’t do anything to help their already limited chances. The Huskies lost 77-66 to UCLA at home, and Syracuse fell 88-79 at North Carolina.

The Pac-12 and ACC give limited opportunities for signature wins, and both teams needed this one and probably one more Quad 1 to even be in consideration. Being a near .500 power conference team this year just isn’t enough, and both teams now need to win their conference tournament.

Games to watch today

Michigan State at Michigan: Both teams probably get in anyway, but the loser here still has work to do.

Florida at Vanderbilt: A win here doesn’t get UF off the bubble, but a loss might mean they need to win the SEC Tournament.

St. Bonaventure at VCU: The Rams are 53 in the NET and need some Q1 wins. This would be a Q2 for now, but it could be a death knell with a loss.

Bubble teams

From BracketWag.com:

Last four in: Indiana, Michigan, SMU, North Carolina

First four out: Memphis, VCU, St Bonaventure, Rutgers

Next four out: Oregon, Florida, Virginia Tech, Belmont

Conference breakdown

From ESPN’s Joe Lunardi this morning:

Big Ten: 9

Big East: 7

Big 12: 6

SEC: 6

ACC: 5

Mountain West: 3

WCC: 3

Pac-12: 3

American: 2

Missouri Valley: 2