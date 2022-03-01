Pick against the spread, over/under for Purdue-Wisconsin on Tuesday

The Wisconsin Badgers hold a one game lead over Purdue and Illinois in the Big Ten Conference standings and have a chance on Tuesday to clinch at least a share the moniker of best record in the conference when they host Purdue.

Purdue Boilermakers (-2.5, 144) vs Wisconsin Badgers

The Boilermakers have revenge on the mind after Wisconsin went to West Lafayette 74-69 with Johnny Davis accounting for 37 points and 14 rebounds for the Badgers that night.

Purdue will need to lock down on defense to get a different result as the team ranks 166th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis thanks to a perimeter defense that is 210th in the country in opponents 3-point shooting percentage with opponents making 37% of their 3’s on the road.

Both defenses will have their hands full as Wisconsin has to contain the country’s number one offense in points scored on a per possession basis and despite scoring 11.9 points per 100 possessions fewer on the road than at hole, still rank in the top 10 in the country in offensive efficiency on the road.

The Badgers have been one of the most fundamentally sound teams in the country, committing the third-fewest turnovers on a per possession basis in the country and two of their top three scorers shoot at least 77.7% at the free throw line.

With Wisconsin having potential Wooden Award winner Johnny Davis and his 20.5 points per game coupled with Purdue having scored 70 points or fewer in each of their last three road games, the Badgers will complete the season sweep of Purdue.

The Play: Wisconsin +2.5

