English FA Cup: Live stream, start time, odds, more for 5th round matches

The Emirates FA Cup continues on this week as the teams move into the fifth round. With just 16 teams left in the quest for the FA Cup trophy, there should be some intense matchups going forward.

The fourth round saw most of the favored teams moving on, with a couple exceptions, including Manchester United losing to Middlesbrough. Regular and extra time ended deadlocked at 1-1, and Middlesbrough was able to hold on and take an 8-7 win in a penalty shootout. Leicester City was also knocked out of the competition thanks to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

Now with just 16 teams, the fifth round gets underway this week with several matches to keep an eye on. Liverpool, fresh off their Carabao Cup Final win over Chelsea on Sunday, will take on fellow EPL side Norwich City on Wednesday, with kickoff at 2:55 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Norwich sits in last place in the EPL table, and has been in serious danger of relegation all season long. They’ll have an uphill battle if they want to stay alive and make it through to the next round past the Reds.

Liverpool is heavily favored to advance, with moneyline odds at -1800 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Norwich sits at +850 to win and move on to the next round.

All the FA Cup fifth round matches can be streamed on ESPN+. Here’s a look at the full schedule for this week’s action.

Fifth Round Proper schedule

Tuesday, March 1

Peterborough United v. Manchester City, 2:15 p.m. — ESPN+

Crystal Palace v. Stoke City, 2:30 p.m. — ESPN+

Middlesbrough v. Tottenham Hotspur, 2:55 p.m. — ESPN+

Wednesday, March 2

Luton Town v. Chelsea, 2:15 p.m. — ESPN+

Southampton v. West Ham United, 2:30 p.m. — ESPN+

Liverpool v. Norwich City, 2:55 p.m. — ESPN+

Thursday, March 3

Everton v. Boreham Wood, 3:15 p.m. — ESPN+

Monday, March 7

Nottingham Forest v. Huddersfield Town, 2:30 p.m. — ESPN+