LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, March 1

We’ve got six games in the NBA for the first day of March, which is yet another sign of the regular season slowly starting to come to a close. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report in the association, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 1

Marvin Bagley (ankle) doubtful

If Bagley doesn’t play, look for Isaiah Stewart and Jerami Grant to see additional value in fantasy/DFS formats.

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) OUT

Porzingis remains out with the knee issue. At this point, it’s best to assume he’s not playing again this year. Look for Daniel Gafford, Kyle Kuzma and Rui Hachimura to continue taking the majority of Washington’s frontcourt minutes.

John Collins (foot) doubtful

Lou Williams (hamstring) OUT

Collins remains doubtful, so Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari continue to have some upside as fantasy/DFS replacements. Gallinari has more juice as a scorer, but Capela has 26 rebounds in two games since the break.

Kevin Durant (knee) OUT

Durant has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game, meaning Thursday is the more likely opportunity for him to make his return to the court.

Fred VanVleet (knee) questionable

OG Anunoby (finger) questionable

Update - VanVleet is officially questionable, as is OG Anunoby. The latter is surprising given the injury, but we’ll see if the two-way forward can go. If he doesn’t play, Scottie Barnes continues to be a great fantasy/DFS play.

VanVleet didn’t play in Monday’s win over the Nets, so we’ll see what his status is for the rematch today. If he doesn’t go, look for Gary Trent Jr. and Khem Birch to be potential fantasy/DFS options.

Usman Garuba (wrist) OUT

Kevin Porter Jr. (ankle) questionable

Porter Jr. is questionable with the ankle issue. If he doesn’t go, those in fantasy/DFS contests could look at Eric Gordon, Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate as fallback options.

Klay Thompson (illness) OUT

Nemanja Bjelica (quad) questionable

Andre Iguodala (back) OUT

Thompson has been ruled out again, opening up minutes for Gary Payton II and Jordan Poole. With Iguodala out and Bjelica questionable, Kevon Looney and Jonathan Kuminga could be high-upside value plays due to the sheer number of minutes they’ll get.

Trey Burke (shoulder) OUT

Burke remains out with the shoulder injury. Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson continue to be the best options around Luka Doncic in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Avery Bradley (knee) OUT

LeBron James (knee) questionable

Austin Reaves (ankle) probable

James is expected to play despite the questionable designation, and the same goes for Reaves. The Lakers are in shambles right now but James remains a strong fantasy/DFS anchor in lineups and Reaves can get hot at times, making both viable plays Tuesday.