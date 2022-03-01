Report: Aaron Rodgers and Packers working on short-term contract extension

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are discussing a short-term contract that would make him the highest paid player in the league, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport also said that Rodgers hasn’t made up his mind on his next move, which seems odd considering this news. It seems the contract negotiations are there in case he decides to stay with the Packers?

However you look at this news, it’s hard not to see it as positive for the Packers in their quest to get Rodgers back for at least another season. The quarterback appears to have a much better relationship with Packers management after last off-season when the relationship was apparently at an all-time low.

The odds at DraftKings Sportsbook are -330 for Rodgers to be the Packers quarterback for 2022 and this report only seems to reinforce Green Bay as the overwhelming favorite to keep their back-to-back MVP in the fold.