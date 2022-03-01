Renato Moicano to fight Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 272

Rafael Fiziev was forced to withdraw from UFC 272 after testing positive for COVID-19. He’d been scheduled to take the ring Saturday, March 5 as the co-main event ahead of the featured welterweight bout of Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal. Renato Moicano will take on Rafael dos Anjos at lightweight instead — a tall ask of Moicano with just four days notice. The main card for UFC 272 is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, and this will be the second-to-last fight of the night.

Moicano comes in with a 16-4-1 record, most recently defeating Alexander Hernandez with a rear naked choke in the second round in February’s UFC 271. Despite the recent victory, he’s lost three of his last six fights, so it’s understandable that he’s the underdog against dos Anjos, currently ranked No. 6 in lightweight.

Dos Anjos is the favorite for this bout with odds to win at -190 on DraftKings Sportsbook, while Moicano’s odds to win are at +160. DraftKings previously had dos Anjos as the underdog when he was set to face Fieziev, with his previous moneyline odds at +210. Fieziev’s odds had been at -260.