Anthony Edwards OUT Tuesday vs. Warriors due to knee injury

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without Anthony Edwards for Tuesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors due to a knee injury. It’ll be Edwards’ first missed game of his career due to an injury.

Anthony Edwards will miss his first career game due to injury tonight https://t.co/vEr4zjD6HA — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) March 2, 2022

Edwards has been a big factor for the Timberwolves this season, averaging 21.4 points per game. Minnesota is starting Jaden McDaniels in Edwards’ place, making McDaniels a trendy addition to fantasy/DFS contests. Taurean Prince is also a nice add in fantasy/DFS lineups, with Malik Beasley being a potential value play. D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns are already strong plays, but become better options Tuesday.

The Timberwolves were slight underdogs to the Warriors, but are likely going to lose a few points on the line here. Minnesota is solid at home this season and could cover here despite Edwards sitting out. The Warriors are also missing some key players, so the Timberwolves have an opportunity here to make a big statement even with Edwards out.