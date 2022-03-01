Jaylen Brown heads to locker room Tuesday vs. Hawks with ankle injury

The Boston Celtics got a scare early in Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks as small forward Jaylen Brown went to the locker room with an ankle injury. Brown is Boston’s second leading scorer this season and a crucial part of the team on both sides of the ball.

Jaylen Brown is walking off the floor under his own power and heading straight to locker room. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) March 2, 2022

With Brown’s status unknown, look for Jayson Tatum to be the primary offensive option to an even greater degree for this game. Aaron Nesmith and Sam Hauser could be secondary options at the small forward spot, with Nesmith likely to get more minutes. If Brown cannot return, look for Derrick White to get more involved in the offense.

Brown is averaging 23.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this season. He was in the subject of trade talks with the Celtics struggling ahead of the deadline, but the team has been able to pull it together. Boston is the No. 6 seed in the East at the moment and has won eight of its last 10 games.