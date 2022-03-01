 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Trae Young available to return Tuesday vs. Celtics after suffering ankle injury

The Hawks PG should come back to this pivotal contest.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Toronto Raptors v Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks shoots a basket against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at State Farm Arena on February 26, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Update: Young is available to return, per the Hawks.

The Atlanta Hawks saw star Trae Young go to the locker room Tuesday against the Boston Celtics after appearing to suffer an ankle injury. Young walked off his own power and did shoot the free throw for a flagrant-1 foul, which he appeared to suffer the injury on. Marcus Smart committed the foul.

This is turning out to be a rough game for injuries, as Jaylen Brown left the contest earlier with an ankle injury. He’s not going to return, per the team. Just like Young, Brown did walk off the court on his own power.

If Young cannot return, look for Kevin Huerter to be the primary point guard for Atlanta. Sharife Cooper and Lou Williams are both out for this game, so the Hawks will have to lean on Huerter to be more of a combo guard if Young cannot come back. Delon Wright and Bogdan Bogdanovic will also get some looks at the position, with Wright being more of a true point guard.

