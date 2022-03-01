Trae Young available to return Tuesday vs. Celtics after suffering ankle injury

Update: Young is available to return, per the Hawks.

Trae Young (left ankle sprain) is available to return. pic.twitter.com/C4Zl4UzppW — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 2, 2022

The Atlanta Hawks saw star Trae Young go to the locker room Tuesday against the Boston Celtics after appearing to suffer an ankle injury. Young walked off his own power and did shoot the free throw for a flagrant-1 foul, which he appeared to suffer the injury on. Marcus Smart committed the foul.

After the free throws, Young walked to the locker room under his own power. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) March 2, 2022

This is turning out to be a rough game for injuries, as Jaylen Brown left the contest earlier with an ankle injury. He’s not going to return, per the team. Just like Young, Brown did walk off the court on his own power.

If Young cannot return, look for Kevin Huerter to be the primary point guard for Atlanta. Sharife Cooper and Lou Williams are both out for this game, so the Hawks will have to lean on Huerter to be more of a combo guard if Young cannot come back. Delon Wright and Bogdan Bogdanovic will also get some looks at the position, with Wright being more of a true point guard.