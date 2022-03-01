Wisconsin banks in two shots in last 30 seconds to beat Purdue, win Big Ten [VIDEO]

A banked in three-pointer from Chucky Hepburn with 1.5 seconds remaining was the second time in the last 25 seconds the Wisconsin Badgers needed the backboard to make a go-ahead shot, and it was enough to beat the Purdue Boilermakers 70-67 on Tuesday night in Madison.

It was the second miracle shot for the Badgers, as with 25 seconds remaining Johnny Davis did basically the same thing while trying to draw a foul and had his shot drop.

JOHNNY DAVIS



Is March the greatest month of the year??pic.twitter.com/bpcgl6w7ch — The Ox Cord Podcast (@TheOxCordPod) March 2, 2022

It spoils a terrific effort from the Boilermakers, who shot 8-21 from three-point range and outrebounded the home team 39-33. It also eliminated any chance for the Boilermakers to win the Big Ten regular season title, who were 13-4 in the league and with the inside track before falling to Michigan State and now Wisconsin in the last four days.

With the win, the Badgers claim at least a share of the Big Ten Championship. If they beat Nebraska on Saturday, they will win it outright.

Just another wild night in the Big Ten. March Madness is for sure here.