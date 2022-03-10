2022 American Tournament: When, Where, How To Watch

With March Madness just around the corner, that means it’s almost time for the conference tournaments to get underway as well. The American Athletic Conference will tip off on March 10, with 10 games being played that weekend through March 13th.

The University of Houston came out on top in last year’s tournament, marking their first AAC championship title. They defeated the defending champions University of Cincinnati in the final with a score of 91-54, sending the Cougars to the March Madness tournament. Cincinnati had won the previous two straight AAC Tournament titles.

The Cougars went on to make it to the Final Four in 2021, where they lost to Baylor with a 78-59 final score. Houston enters this year’s tournament as the top seed with SMU and Memphis following behind.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 American Conference Tournament.

When is the American Conference Tournament?

The American Conference tournament is currently scheduled for March 10-13. The tournament final is set for 3:15 p.m. ET on March 13. All of the games will be shown on either ESPNU or ESPN2, with the final game being broadcast on ESPN.

Where is the American Conference Tournament?

All of the games in the AAC Tournament will be played at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Games will tip off on Thursday, March 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET and will be played each day until the final on March 13.

How can I watch the American Conference Tournament?

The entire American Conference Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the final scheduled for March 13th on ESPN. You can also live stream all games via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

What are the odds to win the American Conference Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook?

Houston -150

Memphis +300

SMU +700

Tulane +2000

Wichita State +2500

UCF +2500

Cincinnati +2500

Temple +4000

Tulsa +10000

East Carolina +10000

USF +25000