How to watch the 2022 American Conference tournament on TV and via live stream

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX, will be the site of the 2022 American Athletic Conference Tournament, taking place from March 10-13.

Houston enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Houston won last year’s AAC Tournament, demolishing Cincinnati 91-54 in the championship game.

The first round, quarterfinals, and semifinals will be broadcast on ESPNU and ESPN2 with the championship game airing on ESPN. If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 CONFERENCE Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

Thursday, March 10

Game 1: No. 9 East Carolina 63, No. 8 Cincinnati 74

Game 2: No. 10 Tulsa vs. No. 7 Wichita State, 3 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Game 3: No. 11 USF vs. No. 6 UCF, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Friday, March 11

Game 4: No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 1 Houston, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 5: No. 5 Tulane vs. No. 4 Temple, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 SMU, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 Memphis, 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Saturday, March 12

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Sunday, March 13 Final

Game 10: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 3:15 p.m. ET, ESPN