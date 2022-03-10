How to watch the 2022 MAC Conference Tournament on TV and via live stream

The MAC Conference Tournament will be held March 10-12 from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Toledo enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Ohio is the defending champion as it knocked off Buffalo in the conference tournament championship during the 2020-21 season.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

Thursday, March 10

Game 1: No. 8 Central Michigan 71, No. 1 Toledo 72

Game 2: No. 5 Buffalo 68, No. 4 Akron 70

Game 3: No. 7 Miami (OH) vs. No. 2 Kent State, 30 min after Game 2, ESPN+

Game 4: No. 6 Ball State vs. No. 3 Ohio, 30 min after Game 3, ESPN+

Friday, March 11

Game 5: No. 1 Toledo vs. No. 4 Akron

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 9:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2