NBA prospects to watch in 2022 ACC conference tournament

The ACC conference tournament has already featured some massive upsets, with NCAA Tournament hopeful Wake Forest flaming out against Boston College. We’ll see if the conference’s top teams can withstand some pressure to maintain their seeding, but that’s not all at stake here. Some of the top prospects of the 2022 NBA draft will be on display in this conference tournament, and they’ll be hoping to improve their stock and team standing during the coming days.

Paolo Banchero, Duke Blue Devils

Bachero is a contender for the top selection and has fellow NBA hopefuls Trevor Keels and AJ Griffin alongside him. The forward is an offensive star already, with the potential to be a good shooter as well. At 6-10, 250, Banchero is the ideal combo forward in today’s NBA. He can even play some small-ball center minutes, especially if his shot comes around. Duke is locked into a tournament spot, but seeding is key. A run here for Banchero would not only elevate his status as a top pick; it would help the Blue Devils secure a No. 1 seed.

Armando Bacot, North Carolina Tar Heels

Bacot’s size is a bit concerning against other NBA frontcourt players, but his tenacity is unmatched. The big man is averaging 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds per game this season while singlehandedly carrying the Tar Heels through a volatile year. A strong showing in the conference tournament will help Bacot prove he can anchor a unit on both ends of the floor, even if he’s undersized. He could vault into the middle of the first round.

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Buddy Boeheim was originally here but he’s been suspended for his punch on Florida State’s Wyatt Wilkes in the opening game. Boeheim is still a solid NBA prospect, but he won’t get to showcase his talents unless Syracuse beats Duke. Wesley has been a rising freshman for Notre Dame, averaging 16.4 points per game in his last nine contests. If his shooting is real, Wesley has a nice blend of talent and upside NBA teams will like. A run in the ACC tournament could solidify him as a first-round pick.