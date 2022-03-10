NBA prospects to watch in 2022 SEC conference tournament

The SEC has slowly turned into a well-rounded basketball conference, with several programs making deep tournament runs over the last few years. The SEC conference tournament will have huge implications when it comes to bids and seeding for the 2022 NCAA Tournament. It will also be a potential boost for some of the league’s top 2022 NBA draft prospects. Here’s a look at a few who will be on display in the SEC conference tournament.

Jabari Smith, Auburn Tigers

Smith had a rough ending to the regular season but remains one of the consensus top prospects. The forward is a complete offensive threat with the tools to be a decent defender with time. Smith would like to lead the Tigers to a No. 1 seed, which means they’ll likely need to at least make the title game in the conference tournament.

TyTy Washington, Kentucky Wildcats

After battling injuries all season, Washington is healthy at the right time for the Wildcats. The guard is averaging 12.2 points and 4.1 assists per game, but this is the real opportunity for him to shine. The Wildcats would like to move up a seed line or two and have the chance to knock off Auburn in this bracket. Washington’s stock would rise significantly if he plays a big hand in that type of run.

JD Notae, Arkansas Razorbacks

Notae has blossomed as a starter this season, especially when it comes to getting others involved. His age is a slight concern with regards to his upside, but the guard can put the ball in the basket. A run in the SEC tournament against other big-time players will certainly help his stock while solidifying Arkansas’ NCAA Tournament position.