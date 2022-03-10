NBA prospects to watch in 2022 Big 12 conference tournament

The Big 12 conference tournament features the defending national champions and several other contenders, making it one of the more exciting brackets in the country. These teams aren’t loaded with 2022 NBA draft prospects but there are some players who stand out which could use a big run in this tournament.

Jeremy Sochan, Baylor Bears

Sochan is incredibly raw as a prospect, and his statistics don’t quite move the needle. He’s got a ton of potential and his youth makes him appealing for NBA teams, but this forward needs some big games in the conference tournament to really make a mark. Sochan doesn’t start for Baylor, so he’ll need to do more to get noticed.

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas Jayhawks

Agbaji has developed into a strong scorer in his time at Kansas and while his age is a limitation, the production is there. The Jayhawks are in position to move up some seed lines, which makes this a huge moment for Agbaji. If he can have some monster showings in a Kansas tournament run, he’ll push his stock up at an important time.

Terrence Shannon, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Shannon has dealt with injuries this season, which makes his situation a bit difficult to judge. The production is there, although there are enough downsides to make him a questionable prospect. If he can lead an offensively challenged Texas Tech team on a deep run, that’ll help his stock tremendously.