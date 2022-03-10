NBA prospects to watch in 2022 Pac-12 conference tournament

The Pac-12 conference tournament is heavy at the top, with the usual suspects holding the high seeds looking to make noise in the NCAA Tournament. This conference is known for making deep runs in March and that typically means superstars showing out. Here are three 2022 NBA draft prospects who can start to make themselves household names with the Pac-12 tournament.

Johnny Juzang, UCLA Bruins

Everyone knows Juzang, who burst onto the scene last year during UCLA’s Final Four run. He’ll have to show he’s more than scorer, even if he does that at a high level. If Juzang can have another big run in March, it’ll be tough to see him slipping out of the first round.

Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona Wildcats

Mathurin has been an unexpected surprise this season, much like Arizona. The sophomore guard has taken his offensive game to the next level, and it’s helped the Wildcats secure the top seed in the conference. If Mathurin can continue to lead this team, he’ll be putting himself in position to go in the lottery.

Isaiah Mobley, USC Trojans

His younger brother is already in the NBA, so the talent is there. Mobley has been a leader for the Trojans this year offensively but the most important thing is the stability in his perimeter shooting. We’ll see if he can have some monster offensive games in this bracket to move solidly into the first round of the draft.