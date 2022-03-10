Full list of tee times for Round 2 of PLAYERS Championship

The PGA Tour is in Florida this week for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass. Round 1 will get started on Thursday, March 10th which is followed by the second round on Friday, March 11th. The coverage of Round 2 will feature groups including favorite Jon Rahm as well as veteran golfers like Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott.
Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 6:45 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the PLAYERS Championship on Friday from 12:00 p.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of the second round from 7:45 a.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the PLAYERS Championship on Friday. The featured groups on Friday are the trio of Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland, the trio of Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann and the trio of Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen. That first trio tees off at 12:56 p.m. ET, the second trio tees off at 12:45 p.m. ET and the third tees off at 12:34 p.m. ET all on hole No. 1.
2022 PLAYERS Championship, Round 2 tee times
|Time
|Tee
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Time
|Tee
|Player
|Player
|Player
|6:45 AM
|Tee #10
|Brian Stuard
|Harry Higgs
|Brandon Hagy
|6:45 AM
|Tee #1
|Chris Kirk
|Lee Westwood
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|6:56 AM
|Tee #10
|Keegan Bradley
|Andrew Putnam
|Cameron Young
|6:56 AM
|Tee #1
|Cameron Tringale
|Sam Ryder
|Matt Wallace
|7:07 AM
|Tee #10
|Russell Henley
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Thomas Pieters
|7:07 AM
|Tee #1
|James Hahn
|Chesson Hadley
|J.J. Spaun
|7:18 AM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Brehm
|Kevin Kisner
|Jason Day
|7:18 AM
|Tee #1
|Hudson Swafford
|Talor Gooch
|Jason Kokrak
|7:29 AM
|Tee #10
|Jordan Spieth
|Daniel Berger
|Dustin Johnson
|7:29 AM
|Tee #1
|Cam Davis
|Branden Grace
|Carlos Ortiz
|7:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Scottie Scheffler
|Brooks Koepka
|Xander Schauffele
|7:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Sepp Straka
|Robert Streb
|Bubba Watson
|7:51 AM
|Tee #10
|Rory McIlroy
|Collin Morikawa
|Justin Thomas
|7:51 AM
|Tee #1
|Lucas Herbert
|Brendon Todd
|Chez Reavie
|8:02 AM
|Tee #10
|Max Homa
|Billy Horschel
|Justin Rose
|8:02 AM
|Tee #1
|Stewart Cink
|C.T. Pan
|Patton Kizzire
|8:13 AM
|Tee #10
|Marc Leishman
|J.T. Poston
|Zach Johnson
|8:13 AM
|Tee #1
|Luke List
|Seamus Power
|Taylor Moore
|8:24 AM
|Tee #10
|Si Woo Kim
|Matt Kuchar
|Henrik Stenson
|8:24 AM
|Tee #1
|Brice Garnett
|Adam Hadwin
|Danny Lee
|8:35 AM
|Tee #10
|Charl Schwartzel
|Denny McCarthy
|Tyler McCumber
|8:35 AM
|Tee #1
|Troy Merritt
|Scott Stallings
|Doug Ghim
|8:46 AM
|Tee #10
|Brendan Steele
|Emiliano Grillo
|Matthew NeSmith
|8:46 AM
|Tee #1
|Joseph Bramlett
|Stephan Jaeger
|Sahith Theegala
|11:50 AM
|Tee #10
|Adam Schenk
|Kramer Hickok
|Lee Hodges
|11:50 AM
|Tee #1
|Brian Harman
|Russell Knox
|Beau Hossler
|12:01 PM
|Tee #10
|Charley Hoffman
|Harold Varner III
|Will Zalatoris
|12:01 PM
|Tee #1
|Kyle Stanley
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Wyndham Clark
|12:12 PM
|Tee #10
|Kevin Streelman
|Maverick McNealy
|Roger Sloan
|12:12 PM
|Tee #1
|Aaron Wise
|Doc Redman
|Mito Pereira
|12:23 PM
|Tee #10
|Sungjae Im
|Martin Laird
|Richy Werenski
|12:23 PM
|Tee #1
|Tony Finau
|Patrick Reed
|Webb Simpson
|12:34 PM
|Tee #10
|Cameron Champ
|Matt Jones
|Francesco Molinari
|12:34 PM
|Tee #1
|Sergio Garcia
|Adam Scott
|Louis Oosthuizen
|12:45 PM
|Tee #10
|Erik van Rooyen
|Garrick Higgo
|Ryan Palmer
|12:45 PM
|Tee #1
|Joaquin Niemann
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Cameron Smith
|12:56 PM
|Tee #10
|K.H. Lee
|Adam Long
|Kevin Tway
|12:56 PM
|Tee #1
|Viktor Hovland
|Patrick Cantlay
|Jon Rahm
|1:07 PM
|Tee #10
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Dylan Frittelli
|Jimmy Walker
|1:07 PM
|Tee #1
|Sam Burns
|Abraham Ancer
|Paul Casey
|1:18 PM
|Tee #10
|Joel Dahmen
|Brian Gay
|Corey Conners
|1:18 PM
|Tee #1
|Tom Hoge
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Brandt Snedeker
|1:29 PM
|Tee #10
|Lanto Griffin
|Gary Woodland
|Keith Mitchell
|1:29 PM
|Tee #1
|Lucas Glover
|Shane Lowry
|Matthew Wolff
|1:40 PM
|Tee #10
|Ian Poulter
|Pat Perez
|Jhonattan Vegas
|1:40 PM
|Tee #1
|Peter Malnati
|Alex Noren
|Anirban Lahiri
|1:51 PM
|Tee #10
|Henrik Norlander
|Hank Lebioda
|Taylor Pendrith
|1:51 PM
|Tee #1
|Scott Piercy
|Nick Watney
|Hayden Buckley