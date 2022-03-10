Full list of tee times for Round 2 of PLAYERS Championship

The PGA Tour is in Florida this week for the 2022 PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass. Round 1 will get started on Thursday, March 10th which is followed by the second round on Friday, March 11th. The coverage of Round 2 will feature groups including favorite Jon Rahm as well as veteran golfers like Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 6:45 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the PLAYERS Championship on Friday from 12:00 p.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of the second round from 7:45 a.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the PLAYERS Championship on Friday. The featured groups on Friday are the trio of Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland, the trio of Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann and the trio of Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen. That first trio tees off at 12:56 p.m. ET, the second trio tees off at 12:45 p.m. ET and the third tees off at 12:34 p.m. ET all on hole No. 1.