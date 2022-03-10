ACC tournament quarterfinals preview for Thursday, March 10

The 2022 ACC Tournament will continue to roll on with another full slate of games throughout the day on Thursday including four matchups in the quarterfinal round.

The action will get started at noon ET and will likely wrap up shortly before midnight. All games are being played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

No. 1 Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 9 Syracuse Orange: Noon ET, ESPN

Point Spread: Duke -11.5

Point Total: 152

Syracuse destroyed the No. 8 seed Florida State Seminoles 96-57 on Wednesday afternoon, and the Orange were led by Cole Swider with 28 points and 13 rebounds. Syracuse doesn’t have many issues on the offensive end, but they rate outside the top 200 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency. The last time we saw Duke play, the Blue Devils closed out the Coach K era at Cameron Indoor Stadium with a loss. They should be plenty motivated especially as one of the best offenses in the country will get an extremely advantageous matchup.

The pick: Duke -11.5

Point Spread: Miami -7.5

Point Total: 139

Boston College knocked off the No. 12 Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday and pulled off an upset over the No. 5 seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons 82-77 in overtime Wednesday afternoon to advance. Miami had a double bye, and they’re coming in with a two-game winning streak to end the regular season. The biggest strength in this matchup by far is the Miami offense, which rates inside the top 20 in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency.

The pick: Miami -7.5

No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech: 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2

VPI needed an extra five minutes to slide past Clemson to advance 76-75, and get a Notre Dame team that has slid under the radar for much of the season. Somehow being tied for first place in the ACC behind Duke has still left the Irish out of the polls nationally, but freshman Blake Wesley and is surrounded by upperclassmen who as a team are Top 20 in the nation in three-point percentage.

Point Spread: Pick ‘em

Point Total: 131.5

The pick: Notre Dame outright

No. 3 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. No. 6 Virginia: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Point Spread: UNC -3.5

Point Total: 133.5

UVA ended Louisville’s season 51-50 to advance, and take on a UNC team that is likely in the NCAA Tournament, but could use another win to avoid the bid stealers. Caleb Love and Armando Bacot are the inside-outside duo for a team that can score, but struggles to get stops and turnovers.

The Hoos are of course dead last in the country in pace as per usual, but continue to extend possessions and force teams to make shots. Jayden Gardner will need a big game to advance.

The pick: UVA +3.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.