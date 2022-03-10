Big 12 tournament quarterfinals preview for Thursday, March 10

The quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Tournament will take place on Thursday, March 10th with four games on the slate. The action will get started at 12:30 p.m. ET and finish up close to midnight.

The conference needed to alter its format due to the Oklahoma State Sooners being ineligible this season, so just one Big 12 Tournament game was played Wednesday night.

All games are being played at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Point Spread: Texas -5

Point Total: 125.5

The Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs are both much better on the defensive end compared the offensive end according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency ratings. When you combine that with how slow these teams play, especially Texas, we’re going to side with the under. The Longhorns rank No. 335 among 358 teams in possessions per game, while TCU is No. 256 in that category.

The pick: Texas -5

No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 9 West Virginia: 3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Point Spread: Kansas -9

Point Total: 148

While it’s not surprising, Kansas won a share of the Big 12 regular season title after an extremely impressive conference play season. They are led by one of the best players in the country in Ochai Agbaji who is averaging 19.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. West Virginia had a big win over Kansas State in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament Wednesday night. After a great start to the season, the Mountaineers really struggled in conference play killing their resume. They’ll need to win the conference tournament if they want to make the NCAA Tournament.

The pick: WVU +9

No. 2 Baylor Bears vs. No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners: 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Point Spread: Baylor -8.5

Point Total: 135.5

Baylor has been without one of their best players LJ Cryer, who has played just one game since January 25th with a foot injury. It remains to be seen whether he will be available, but the Bears have learned to play without him with a five-game winning streak heading into this matchup. Oklahoma is on a three-game winning streak, but the 3-8 road record is tough to ignore this time of year. Baylor is one of the best teams in the country, and they shouldn’t have many issues Thursday afternoon.

The pick: Baylor -8.5

No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Point Spread: Texas Tech -7.5

Point Total: 125.5

The nightcap of Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal round will feature two excellent defenses. Texas Tech is the top-rated defense in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, and Iowa State is in the top 10 in that category. Both teams average fewer possessions per game than the majority of college basketball teams, and there’s a lot to like about the under in this spot.

The pick: Under 125.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.