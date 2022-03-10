Big East conference quarterfinals preview for Thursday, March 10

The 2022 The Big East Tournament will continue to roll on with another full slate of games throughout the day on Thursday including four matchups in the quarterfinal round.

The action will get started at noon ET and will likely wrap up shortly before midnight. All games are being played at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

No. 9 Butler vs. No. 1 Providence: 12 p.m. ET, FS1

Point Spread: Providence -7.5

Point Total: 128.5

Butler had a major comeback win against Xavier Wednesday night. It looked like it was over as Xavier took a six point lead with less than a minute left. The Bulldogs battled back to send the game to overtime and then dominated in overtime. Providence won their first regular season conference title this season earning them a one seed in the Big East Tournament. Although they are the one seed, PC has the third best odds to win the Big East Tournament at +500.

The pick: Under 128.5

No. 4 Creighton vs. No. 5 Marquette: 2:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Point Spread: Marquette -3

Point Total: 142.5

Creighton shocked a ton of people with their success in conference play after the way they started the season. The Bluejays took a huge blow after losing Big East Freshman of the Year Ryan Nembhard for the season with a wrist injury. Marquette has been good this season and a big reason for their success is First Team Big East selection Justin Lewis. The Golden Eagles look like a NCAA Tournament team for now.

The pick: Marquette -3

No. 7 St. John’s vs. No. 2 Villanova: 7:00 p.m. ET, FS1

Point Spread: Villanova -5.5

Point Total: 148.5

St. John’s could have the best player on the floor in Justin Champagnie, but Villanova has the most complete unit. These teams met twice in conference play with Villanova winning both meeting. Look for the Wildcats, who will want to move up a seed line or two, to make quick work of the Red Storm here.

The pick: Villanova -5.5

No. 6 Seton Hall vs. No. 3 UConn: 9:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Point Spread: UConn -4

Point Total: 134.5

The Pirates have a star in Jared Rhoden, and the group around him is experienced. UConn’s got a veteran unit as well, so this will likely be a close contest. Both teams will be desperate to grab this win, but the higher seed is more likely to make the plays it needs to on a consistent basis.

The pick: UConn -4

