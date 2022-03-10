Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals preview for Thursday, March 10

The Pac-12 conference tournament quarterfinals will feature three national heavyweights, with Arizona and UCLA among the favorites to go far in the NCAA Tournament. Here’s a look at the matchups in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 conference tournament.

No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 1 Arizona: 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Point Spread: Arizona -15

Point Total: 145

Stanford had a mount a massive comeback to defeat Arizona State at the last second. The Cardinal might be a bit tired after an emotional victory against the Wildcats, who have made a massive step forward after being a program in turmoil over the past few years.

Azuolas Tubelis should be moving up NBA Draft boards in March, and the ‘Cats are one of the most complete offensive teams in the country.

The pick: Arizona -15

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Colorado: 5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Point Spread: Oregon -1.5

Point Total: 140

Colorado has become a consistent basketball program in the Pac-12 over the last few years. The Buffaloes could make a run behind forwards Jabari Walker and Evan Battey, but they’ll have to deal with a pesky Oregon team first. Will Richardson is out for the rest of the tournament, otherwise the Ducks would be an even bigger favorite despite wearing the road jerseys.

The pick: Under 140

No. 6 Washington State vs. No. 2 UCLA: 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Point Spread: UCLA -7

Point Total: 132.5

Johnny Juzang got hot at this time last year to propel UCLA to the Final Four. Let’s see if his teammates are ready for the ride once again, but don’t look for them to try and run with their opponents.

Wazzu knocked off Cal 66-59 to advance behind 19 points and five rebounds from Efe Abogidi, but they’ll have to win on the post today against Mobley, one of the best defenders in college basketball.

The pick: Under 132.5

No. 6 Washington vs. No. 3 USC: 11:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Point Spread: USC -5

Point Total: 141.5

The Trojans slipped up late in the regular season to cede the No. 2 spot in this bracket but remain a threat to upset either Arizona or UCLA. Isaiah Mobley has the ability to be the best player on the floor in any game, and that’s usually enough to make noise in this tournament.

The pick: USC -5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.