SEC Tournament second round preview for Thursday, March 10

The 2022 The SEC Tournament will continue to roll on with another full slate of games throughout the day on Thursday including four matchups in the quarterfinal round.

The action will get started at noon ET and will likely wrap up shortly before midnight. All games are being played at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

No. 9 Florida vs. No. 8 Texas A&M: 12:00 p.m., SEC Network

Point Spread: Florida -2

Point Total: 134.5

Florida is currently a bubble team and need a strong SEC Tournament if they want to get into the NCAA Tournament. Their success is based around Collin Castleton who is averaging 16.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. He’s been the rock for the Gators. Texas A&M finished the season strong as they won the final four games of the regular season including a big road win at Alabama. Texas A&M is likely out of the NCAA Tournament barring a major run in the SEC Tournament.

The pick: Florida -2

No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 5 LSU: 2:00 p.m., SEC Network

Point Spread: LSU -11

Point Total: 134

Missouri got a big win in the first round of the SEC Tournament Wednesday night over Mississippi. While they have had major struggles this season, they played much better at the end of the season. LSU underperformed a bit this season, but they still look like a lock for the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers are led by Tari Eason who is averaging 16.9 points per game.

The pick: Over 134

No. 10 Mississippi State vs. No. 7 South Carolina: 6:00 p.m., SEC Network

Point Spread: Mississippi State -4

Point Total: 138

Mississippi State had a ton of hype heading into the season, but had some struggles this year. The Bulldogs finished the year dropping two including a tough loss to Texas A&M. South Carolina has actually impressed this season. They probably won't get into the NCAA Tournament, but a few wins in the SEC Tournament would make it interesting.

The pick: Mississippi State -4

No. 11 Vanderbilt vs. No. 6 Alabama: 8:00 p.m., SEC Network

Point Spread: Alabama -6.5

Point Total: 146.5

Vanderbilt had a dominating win over Georgia in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday night. They’re led by Scottie Pippen Jr. who was the preseason SEC Player of the Year. They fell just short of Alabama last time they faced off, but Pippen will give them another shot in the must win quarterfinal matchup.

Alabama has been pretty disappointing this season given their preseason expectations. Their performance in the SEC Tournament will play a major role in their seed for the NCAA Tournament, and they did win the only matchup between the teams this year in a 74-72 victory in Nashville.

The pick: Vandy +6.5

