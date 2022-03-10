Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, March 10

We have only two games in the NBA on Thursday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Kyrie Irving over 24.5 points (-115)

When he’s been on the floor and playing, Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving has put on a show. The 29-year-old Irving is coming off an electrifying performance Tuesday night, where he recorded 50 points (15-19 FG, 9-12 3pt) and six assists. The 6-foot-2 point guard is scoring 35.7 points per game in his last 10 games.

Irving will look to have a repeat performance against James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers tonight. The former Duke standout has scored more than 24.5 points in seven out of his last 10 games, which includes five out of his last six contests.

Jordan Poole over 15.5 points (-105)

We are going to take a shot on Jordan Poole, who has played well a starter and coming off the bench this season for Golden State. The Warriors will be looking for Poole to be a scorer tonight in their rematch against the Denver Nuggets. When these two teams played Monday night in Denver, Poole had 34 points (11-19 FG, 8-12 3pt) and seven assists in 34 minutes.

He has scored more than 15.5 points in four-straight games and had two other games with 15 points in his last 10 games. Poole has also taken 11.8 shots per game over that time. The metrics don’t like this matchup for Poole, but he’ll get his opportunities to put up shots.

