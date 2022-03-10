NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, March 10

We only have two games on the schedule in the NBA Thursday night, with a doubleheader on TNT. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Brooklyn Nets will take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Then to wrap-up the night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Denver Nuggets for the second time this week at 10 p.m. ET. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors, $4,300

It’s kind of amazing to see the Golden State Warriors rookie power forward valued under $5K, especially with how he’s played as of late. When the Warriors and Denver Nuggets linked up on Monday night, Kuminga had 16 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3pt) and four rebounds in 29 minutes played (21.5 fantasy points per game).

In his last five games, the former G League Ignite standout is averaging 24.3 fantasy points per game. He’s also scored in double figures four times over that time. With only two games tonight, Kuminga is an easy play.

Shake Milton, Sixers, $3,000

Unlike our first selection for tonight’s slate, Shake Milton will likely not be in a ton of lineups, but he could be one of the first options off the bench with Danny Green out. Milton has not played well in the Sixers’ last two games against Chicago and Miami, but did have 11 points and four rebounds against Cleveland.

If Philadelphia can get similar type of production tonight against the Nets, who are ranked 26th against PG/SGs (OPRK) this season. The key for Milton is to be aggressive and take the open shot when it is there.

Monte Morris, Nuggets, $4,700

The veteran point guard is coming into tonight’s game on fire and will be another player, who will be highly sought after in DFS. Morris recorded 18 points, seven assists, and five rebounds against the Warriors on Monday night. The former Iowa State standout scored 37.8 fantasy points, making it the third-straight game he’s gone over 30 fantasy points.