How the public is betting NBA games on Thursday, March 10th

There are only two games on Thursday’s NBA slate, so bettors don’t have much of a choice when it comes to betting on the league’s games. Here’s how the public is betting on Nets-76ers and Warriors-Nuggets, with odds and splits courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA betting splits, March 10

The favorites are getting most of the action against the spread, and it’s not really close despite the matchups. The Warriors are getting two-thirds of all bets ATS even though the margin is only 1.5 points.

With the offensive firepower on display in both games, the over is getting massive play. 78 percent of all bets on the total in Nets-76ers is on the over, while Warriors-Nuggets total bets on the over are at 87 percent.

The 76ers and Warriors are getting more moneyline bets, but there are some bigger bets coming in on the underdogs with the Nets getting 51 percent of the handle and the Nuggets collecting 65 percent. We’ll see if those big wagers pay off on the underdogs.

