Most popular NBA player prop bets for Thursday, March 10th

There are only two games on Thursday’s NBA slate, so bettors don’t have many options when it comes to player props. Here’s a look at the popular plays among bettors for Thursday’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA player prop bets, March 10

Bettors are expecting a lot of offense, and that’s not surprising given the talent on display in Thursday’s doubleheader. All the top props are overs, and they all involve points and three-pointers. It would be interesting to see how many bettors have combined James Harden’s point prop with his three-pointer prop for increased odds. Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid have some high point totals here but bettors are confident they’ll pass those. Tyrese Maxey has played well since Harden’s arrival in Philly, so his three-point total is usually a solid spot for bettors if they’re not liking the high lines on these other props.

