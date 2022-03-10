 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Most popular NBA player prop bets for Thursday, March 10th

We go over the top 5 most bet on player props for the NBA slate for Thursday, March 10th.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Brooklyn Nets v Charlotte Hornets
Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets drives to the basket while guarded by Montrezl Harrell #8 of the Charlotte Hornets in the first quarter during their game at Spectrum Center on March 08, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

There are only two games on Thursday’s NBA slate, so bettors don’t have many options when it comes to player props. Here’s a look at the popular plays among bettors for Thursday’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA player prop bets, March 10

Bettors are expecting a lot of offense, and that’s not surprising given the talent on display in Thursday’s doubleheader. All the top props are overs, and they all involve points and three-pointers. It would be interesting to see how many bettors have combined James Harden’s point prop with his three-pointer prop for increased odds. Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid have some high point totals here but bettors are confident they’ll pass those. Tyrese Maxey has played well since Harden’s arrival in Philly, so his three-point total is usually a solid spot for bettors if they’re not liking the high lines on these other props.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

