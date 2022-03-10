Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. 76ers on Thursday

In the first game of a doubleheader on TNT tonight, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will wrap-up their three-game road trip against James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers. The last time these two teams played each other, Harden was still on the Nets, who lost to the Sixers 110-102 at Barclays Center on Dec. 30.

Embiid led both teams with 34 points (11-23 FG, 3-5 3pt) and had seven rebounds in the win. The Sixers are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 233.

Nets vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Sixers -4.5

The Nets snapped their four-game losing streak on Tuesday night with an 11-point win over the Brooklyn Nets. Irving had one his best performances this season, dropping 50 points on an efficient 15-of-19 shooting from the field and 9-of-12 from three-point range. The Nets as a team shot 56.1% from the field and 51.4% from beyond the arc against the Hornets.

Brooklyn will play the Sixers for the first time since the two teams engaged in the massive trade involving Ben Simmons and Harden at the deadline. The Nets are 4-16 in their last 20 games and 9-6-1 against the spread when they are the road underdog this season. Brooklyn is also 19-15-1 ATS on the road this season and 4-0-1 ATS in their last five road contests.

The Sixers have won four out of their last five games after defeating the Chicago Bulls 121-106 on Monday night. Embiid had another impressive performance with 43 points and 14 rebounds in the win. Philadelphia is now 5-0 when Harden is on the floor and 5-1 since the All-Star break. The Sixers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games, but 10-14 ATS when they’re listed as the home favorite this season.

Over/Under: Over 233

In their three matchups this season, the total points scored were 223, 219, and 212. Based off of those numbers, you would say the under is the play. But the total has gone over in 11 of Brooklyn’s last 14 games, while the total has gone over in six of the Sixers’ last eight games. I expect there will be a ton of offense on display at Wells Fargo Center tonight.

