Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Nuggets on Thursday

In the second game of a doubleheader on TNT tonight, the Golden State Warriors will head back to the Mile High City to play the Denver Nuggets. These two teams played each other on Monday night, where the Nuggets won 131-124. All-Star center Nikola Jokic had a triple-double consisting of 32 points, 15 rebounds, and 13 assists. The Nuggets are two-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 227.5.

Warriors vs. Nuggets, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets +2

The Warriors snapped their unprecedented five-game losing skid Tuesday night with a 112-97 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga led Golden State with 21 points off the bench, along with Jordan Poole who added 20 points. Golden State, however, has lost four-straight games on the road, so they would like to pick up a win here.

During their four-game road losing streak, the Warriors’ defense has struggled, given up 126.5 points per game. Golden State is 3-9 against the spread in their last 12 games and 7-6 ATS as road underdogs this season.

As for the Nuggets, they are on a four-game winning streak after defeating the Sacramento Kings 106-100 on Wednesday night. The Nuggets are averaging 122.7 points per game and defeating teams by an average of nine points per game. Denver has won seven out of their last eight home games and 13-7 ATS in their last 20 games. They are also 5-1 ATS in their last six games as the underdog.

Over/Under: 227.5

In their first three matchups this season, the total points scored were 175, 233, and 255. The total went over on Monday with the Warriors not having most of their starters. The total has gone over in nine of the Warriors’ last 11 games. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are 4-1 when it comes to the over this season as home underdogs.

