Bracketology 2022: Updates, upsets, teams to watch on Thursday, March 10

A few bubble teams began their conference tournament journey Wednesday, looking to make a deep run in order to seal up an NCAA Tournament bid. A couple of them face-planted right out of the starting gate while another was able to survive and advance.

Thursday’s slate promises to cause more bubble movement as teams such as Michigan, Indiana, Notre Dame, Miami, Virginia Tech, Florida, Creighton, Oklahoma, and Wyoming will all be in action.

Yesterday’s bubble watch

The ACC and Big East conference tournaments provided some good news for many bubble teams as Wake Forest and Xavier both choked in their opening-round game. The Demon Deacons squandered a 10-point lead with 6 minutes to play versus lowly Boston College in an 82-77 overtime loss. The Musketeers couldn’t make a free throw to save their lives late in the second half against Butler and also fell in OT, 89-82.

Virginia Tech, conversely, was able to escape in overtime over Clemson, 76-75, thanks to a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Hokies still have work to do if they want to make the tourney, according to most bracketologists. They will face Notre Dame in what could be a de facto elimination game today.

Game to watch today

Michigan Wolverines vs. Indiana Hoosiers, Big Ten Tournament second round: There are multiple major-conference matchups today between bubble teams — Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech, Florida vs. Texas A&M — but none has more riding on it than the day’s first tip-off at the Big Ten Tournament. The Wolverines and the Hoosiers can take nothing for granted today. Michigan is in the tournament as of today, according to Bracketwag.com, but only as a No. 11 seed. Indiana is on the First Four Out line, but a triumph over Michigan would give the Hoosiers their fourth Q1 win this season.

Bubble teams per Bracketwag.com

Last four in - Wyoming, SMU, Dayton, Xavier

First four out - VCU, Wake Forest, BYU, Indiana

Next four out - St. Louis, Florida, Virginia Tech, St. Bonaventure

Conference breakdown per ESPN’s Joe Lunardi

Big Ten: 8

Big East: 7

Big 12: 6

SEC: 6

ACC: 5

Mountain West: 4

WCC: 3

Pac-12: 3

American: 3