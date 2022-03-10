College basketball injuries to watch for Thursday, March 10th

It’s Thursday of conference championship week. This is when the sport’s big boys start coming to play and when the pressure really ratchets up for teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Injuries will be a factor for teams in each category today.
We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action on Thursday, March 10 in some key major-conference matchups.
Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Baylor
Baylor: LJ Cryer, game-time decision (foot)
Syracuse vs. No. 7 Duke
Syracuse: John Bol Ajak, questionable (leg/knee); Buddy Boeheim, out (suspension)
St. John’s vs. No. 8 Villanova
St. John’s: O’Mar Stanley, questionable (lower leg)
Butler vs. No. 11 Providence
Butler: Jair Bolden, out (back/ankle)
Providence: Al Durham, probable (sports hernia)
Washington State vs. No. 13 UCLA
Washington State: Mouhammed Gueye, questionable (ankle)
Iowa State vs. No. 14 Texas Tech
Texas Tech: Kevin McCullar, probable (ankle)
Seton Hall vs. No. 20 UConn
Seton Hall: Kadary Richmond, questionable (thumb); Bryce Aiken, out (concussion)
UConn: Jordan Hawkins, out (concussion protocol); Tyler Polley, questionable (illness)
Washington vs. No. 21 USC
USC: Isaiah White, game-time decision (wrist)
Northwestern vs. No. 24 Iowa
Iowa: Patrick McCaffery, game-time decision (illness/hip)
Update 12:45 p.m. McCaffery is good to go
Iowa's Patrick McCaffery (hip/NON covid illness) will play in today's Big Ten Tournament game against Northwestern, per a school spokesman. DNP on Sunday against Illinois.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 10, 2022
Averages 10.5 PPG and 3.8 RPG.
Penn State vs. Ohio State
Ohio State: Kyle Young, out (non-COVID illness); Meechie Johnson, probable (ankle); Zed Key, game-time decision (ankle)
Oregon vs. Colorado
Oregon: Will Richardson, out (non-COVID illness)
Indiana vs. Michigan
Indiana: Khristian Lander, questionable (leg); Trey Galloway, questionable (groin)
Michigan: Hunter Dickinson, game-time decision (stomach illness)
Florida vs. Texas A&M
Texas A&M: Marcus Williams, out (personal)
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina
Mississippi State: Rocket Watts, out (elbow)
Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame
Notre Dame: Robby Carmody, out (knee)
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt
Alabama: Jusaun Holt, probable (undisclosed)
Fresno State vs. San Diego State
San Diego State: Aguek Arop, game-time decision (undisclosed); Tahirou Diabate, game-time decision (ribs)