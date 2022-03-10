College basketball injuries to watch for Thursday, March 10th

It’s Thursday of conference championship week. This is when the sport’s big boys start coming to play and when the pressure really ratchets up for teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Injuries will be a factor for teams in each category today.

We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action on Thursday, March 10 in some key major-conference matchups.

Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Baylor

Baylor: LJ Cryer, game-time decision (foot)

Syracuse vs. No. 7 Duke

Syracuse: John Bol Ajak, questionable (leg/knee); Buddy Boeheim, out (suspension)

St. John’s vs. No. 8 Villanova

St. John’s: O’Mar Stanley, questionable (lower leg)

Butler vs. No. 11 Providence

Butler: Jair Bolden, out (back/ankle)

Providence: Al Durham, probable (sports hernia)

Washington State: Mouhammed Gueye, questionable (ankle)

Texas Tech: Kevin McCullar, probable (ankle)

Seton Hall vs. No. 20 UConn

Seton Hall: Kadary Richmond, questionable (thumb); Bryce Aiken, out (concussion)

UConn: Jordan Hawkins, out (concussion protocol); Tyler Polley, questionable (illness)

Washington vs. No. 21 USC

USC: Isaiah White, game-time decision (wrist)

Northwestern vs. No. 24 Iowa

Iowa: Patrick McCaffery, game-time decision (illness/hip)

Update 12:45 p.m. McCaffery is good to go

Iowa's Patrick McCaffery (hip/NON covid illness) will play in today's Big Ten Tournament game against Northwestern, per a school spokesman. DNP on Sunday against Illinois.



Averages 10.5 PPG and 3.8 RPG. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 10, 2022

Penn State vs. Ohio State

Ohio State: Kyle Young, out (non-COVID illness); Meechie Johnson, probable (ankle); Zed Key, game-time decision (ankle)

Oregon vs. Colorado

Oregon: Will Richardson, out (non-COVID illness)

Indiana vs. Michigan

Indiana: Khristian Lander, questionable (leg); Trey Galloway, questionable (groin)

Michigan: Hunter Dickinson, game-time decision (stomach illness)

Texas A&M: Marcus Williams, out (personal)

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina

Mississippi State: Rocket Watts, out (elbow)

Notre Dame: Robby Carmody, out (knee)

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

Alabama: Jusaun Holt, probable (undisclosed)

Fresno State vs. San Diego State

San Diego State: Aguek Arop, game-time decision (undisclosed); Tahirou Diabate, game-time decision (ribs)