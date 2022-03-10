WNBA Draft 2022 to be held on April 11th

The WNBA announced on Thursday that the 2022 draft will be held on Monday, April 11, on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. League commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the picks on ESPN, with the draft being hosted at Spring Studios in New York City.

The Washington Mystics were awarded the No. 1 overall pick for the 2022 draft in WNBA Draft Lottery in December. The Indiana Fever received the second overall pick, while the Atlanta Dream got the third overall pick, the Dallas Wings picked up the fourth overall pick, and New York Liberty grabbed the fifth overall selection.

Many analysts and writers believe that Kentucky standout guard Rhyne Howard could be the first overall pick in the next month’s draft. This season, Howard is averaging 20.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. However, Washington could also look to take Naz Hillmon (Michigan), NaLyssa Smith (Baylor), or Destanni Henderson (South Carolina).