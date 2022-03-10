 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLB 2022 MVP futures: Shohei Ohtani the AL favorite while Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis top NL odds

Here’s a look at the contenders to win MVP in 2022.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners
Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels watches his home run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park on October 03, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The 2022 MLB season is back, as the league and MLBPA have reached a tentative agreement on a new CBA. With action set to begin April 7, here’s a look at the contenders to win MVP in both leagues per DraftKings Sportsbook.

AL MVP odds

Los Angeles Angels teammates Shohei Ohtani (+300) and Mike Trout (+350) lead the way in the AL. These two have not been able to translate their individual talents into team success but 2022 could be the year it all clicks. Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is up there at +400, but that’s where there’s a big dropoff in odds. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is fourth in AL odds at +1500, so the top three are clear per the oddsmakers. Houston Astors star Jose Altuve could be a possible value play at +2800.

2022 AL MVP odds, March 10

Player Odds
Shohei Ohtani +300
Mike Trout +350
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +400
Aaron Judge +1500
Wander Franco +1800
Jose Ramirez +2000
Bo Bichette +2000
Rafael Devers +2000
Corey Seager +2200
Yordan Alvarez +2200
Brandon Lowe +2500
Jose Altuve +2800
Matt Olson +3000
Luis Robert +3000
Kyle Tucker +3000
Jose Abreu +3500
Alex Bregman +3500
Tim Anderson +3500
Marcus Semien +4000
George Springer +4000
Xander Bogaerts +4000
Giancarlo Stanton +4500
Byron Buxton +4500
Eloy Jimenez +5000
Anthony Rendon +5000
Salvador Perez +5000
Randy Arozarena +5000
Austin Meadows +6000
Yoan Moncada +6000
Mitch Haniger +6000
Max Kepler +6500
Javier Baez +6500
Josh Donaldson +7000
Jeimer Candelario +7000
DJ LeMahieu +7000
Michael Brantley +7500
Joey Gallo +7500
Trey Mancini +7500
Matt Chapman +9000
J.D. Martinez +9000
Yasmani Grandal +10000

NL MVP odds

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto and San Diego Padres phenom Fernando Tatis Jr. are both atop the NL MVP table at +350. Neither team was able to make the playoffs last season, so that could be a detriment to both players when it comes to their award candidacy. Those two are clearly ahead of everyone else, as Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. checks into third at the moment at +900. Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich, who has won MVP before, is a nice value play at +3000.

2022 NL MVP odds, March 10

Player Odds
Juan Soto +350
Fernando Tatis Jr. +350
Ronald Acuna Jr. +900
Bryce Harper +1000
Mookie Betts +1000
Trea Turner +1500
Francisco Lindor +3000
Christian Yelich +3000
Austin Riley +3000
Pete Alonso +3000
Ozzie Albies +3000
Nolan Arenado +3000
Jonathan India +3500
Jesse Winker +3500
Tyler O'Neill +3500
Max Muncy +4000
Manny Machado +4000
Justin Turner +4000
J.T. Realmuto +4000
Starling Marte +4000
Rhys Hoskins +4500
Joey Votto +4500
Willy Adames +5000
Paul Goldschmidt +5000
Brandon Crawford +5500
Jake Cronenworth +6000
Cody Bellinger +6000
Frank Schwindel +6500
Brandon Belt +7000
Marcell Ozuna +7500
Eugenio Suarez +7500
Josh Bell +8000
Bryan Reynolds +8000
Mike Moustakas +9000
Jeff McNeil +10000
Jean Segura +10000
Charlie Blackmon +10000
Paul DeJong +10000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

