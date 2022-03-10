MLB 2022 MVP futures: Shohei Ohtani the AL favorite while Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis top NL odds

The 2022 MLB season is back, as the league and MLBPA have reached a tentative agreement on a new CBA. With action set to begin April 7, here’s a look at the contenders to win MVP in both leagues per DraftKings Sportsbook.

AL MVP odds

Los Angeles Angels teammates Shohei Ohtani (+300) and Mike Trout (+350) lead the way in the AL. These two have not been able to translate their individual talents into team success but 2022 could be the year it all clicks. Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is up there at +400, but that’s where there’s a big dropoff in odds. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is fourth in AL odds at +1500, so the top three are clear per the oddsmakers. Houston Astors star Jose Altuve could be a possible value play at +2800.

2022 AL MVP odds, March 10 Player Odds Player Odds Shohei Ohtani +300 Mike Trout +350 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +400 Aaron Judge +1500 Wander Franco +1800 Jose Ramirez +2000 Bo Bichette +2000 Rafael Devers +2000 Corey Seager +2200 Yordan Alvarez +2200 Brandon Lowe +2500 Jose Altuve +2800 Matt Olson +3000 Luis Robert +3000 Kyle Tucker +3000 Jose Abreu +3500 Alex Bregman +3500 Tim Anderson +3500 Marcus Semien +4000 George Springer +4000 Xander Bogaerts +4000 Giancarlo Stanton +4500 Byron Buxton +4500 Eloy Jimenez +5000 Anthony Rendon +5000 Salvador Perez +5000 Randy Arozarena +5000 Austin Meadows +6000 Yoan Moncada +6000 Mitch Haniger +6000 Max Kepler +6500 Javier Baez +6500 Josh Donaldson +7000 Jeimer Candelario +7000 DJ LeMahieu +7000 Michael Brantley +7500 Joey Gallo +7500 Trey Mancini +7500 Matt Chapman +9000 J.D. Martinez +9000 Yasmani Grandal +10000

NL MVP odds

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto and San Diego Padres phenom Fernando Tatis Jr. are both atop the NL MVP table at +350. Neither team was able to make the playoffs last season, so that could be a detriment to both players when it comes to their award candidacy. Those two are clearly ahead of everyone else, as Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. checks into third at the moment at +900. Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich, who has won MVP before, is a nice value play at +3000.

2022 NL MVP odds, March 10 Player Odds Player Odds Juan Soto +350 Fernando Tatis Jr. +350 Ronald Acuna Jr. +900 Bryce Harper +1000 Mookie Betts +1000 Trea Turner +1500 Francisco Lindor +3000 Christian Yelich +3000 Austin Riley +3000 Pete Alonso +3000 Ozzie Albies +3000 Nolan Arenado +3000 Jonathan India +3500 Jesse Winker +3500 Tyler O'Neill +3500 Max Muncy +4000 Manny Machado +4000 Justin Turner +4000 J.T. Realmuto +4000 Starling Marte +4000 Rhys Hoskins +4500 Joey Votto +4500 Willy Adames +5000 Paul Goldschmidt +5000 Brandon Crawford +5500 Jake Cronenworth +6000 Cody Bellinger +6000 Frank Schwindel +6500 Brandon Belt +7000 Marcell Ozuna +7500 Eugenio Suarez +7500 Josh Bell +8000 Bryan Reynolds +8000 Mike Moustakas +9000 Jeff McNeil +10000 Jean Segura +10000 Charlie Blackmon +10000 Paul DeJong +10000

