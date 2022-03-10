MLB 2022 MVP futures: Shohei Ohtani the AL favorite while Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis top NL odds

The 2022 MLB season is back, as the league and MLBPA have reached a tentative agreement on a new CBA. With action set to begin April 7, here’s a look at the contenders to win MVP in both leagues per DraftKings Sportsbook.
AL MVP odds
Los Angeles Angels teammates Shohei Ohtani (+300) and Mike Trout (+350) lead the way in the AL. These two have not been able to translate their individual talents into team success but 2022 could be the year it all clicks. Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is up there at +400, but that’s where there’s a big dropoff in odds. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is fourth in AL odds at +1500, so the top three are clear per the oddsmakers. Houston Astors star Jose Altuve could be a possible value play at +2800.
2022 AL MVP odds, March 10
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Shohei Ohtani
|+300
|Mike Trout
|+350
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|+400
|Aaron Judge
|+1500
|Wander Franco
|+1800
|Jose Ramirez
|+2000
|Bo Bichette
|+2000
|Rafael Devers
|+2000
|Corey Seager
|+2200
|Yordan Alvarez
|+2200
|Brandon Lowe
|+2500
|Jose Altuve
|+2800
|Matt Olson
|+3000
|Luis Robert
|+3000
|Kyle Tucker
|+3000
|Jose Abreu
|+3500
|Alex Bregman
|+3500
|Tim Anderson
|+3500
|Marcus Semien
|+4000
|George Springer
|+4000
|Xander Bogaerts
|+4000
|Giancarlo Stanton
|+4500
|Byron Buxton
|+4500
|Eloy Jimenez
|+5000
|Anthony Rendon
|+5000
|Salvador Perez
|+5000
|Randy Arozarena
|+5000
|Austin Meadows
|+6000
|Yoan Moncada
|+6000
|Mitch Haniger
|+6000
|Max Kepler
|+6500
|Javier Baez
|+6500
|Josh Donaldson
|+7000
|Jeimer Candelario
|+7000
|DJ LeMahieu
|+7000
|Michael Brantley
|+7500
|Joey Gallo
|+7500
|Trey Mancini
|+7500
|Matt Chapman
|+9000
|J.D. Martinez
|+9000
|Yasmani Grandal
|+10000
NL MVP odds
Washington Nationals star Juan Soto and San Diego Padres phenom Fernando Tatis Jr. are both atop the NL MVP table at +350. Neither team was able to make the playoffs last season, so that could be a detriment to both players when it comes to their award candidacy. Those two are clearly ahead of everyone else, as Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. checks into third at the moment at +900. Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich, who has won MVP before, is a nice value play at +3000.
2022 NL MVP odds, March 10
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Juan Soto
|+350
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|+350
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|+900
|Bryce Harper
|+1000
|Mookie Betts
|+1000
|Trea Turner
|+1500
|Francisco Lindor
|+3000
|Christian Yelich
|+3000
|Austin Riley
|+3000
|Pete Alonso
|+3000
|Ozzie Albies
|+3000
|Nolan Arenado
|+3000
|Jonathan India
|+3500
|Jesse Winker
|+3500
|Tyler O'Neill
|+3500
|Max Muncy
|+4000
|Manny Machado
|+4000
|Justin Turner
|+4000
|J.T. Realmuto
|+4000
|Starling Marte
|+4000
|Rhys Hoskins
|+4500
|Joey Votto
|+4500
|Willy Adames
|+5000
|Paul Goldschmidt
|+5000
|Brandon Crawford
|+5500
|Jake Cronenworth
|+6000
|Cody Bellinger
|+6000
|Frank Schwindel
|+6500
|Brandon Belt
|+7000
|Marcell Ozuna
|+7500
|Eugenio Suarez
|+7500
|Josh Bell
|+8000
|Bryan Reynolds
|+8000
|Mike Moustakas
|+9000
|Jeff McNeil
|+10000
|Jean Segura
|+10000
|Charlie Blackmon
|+10000
|Paul DeJong
|+10000
