 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MLB 2022 ROY futures: Bobby Witt Jr., Oneil Cruz lead the way in respective leagues

Here’s a look at the contenders to win Rookie of the Year in 2022.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

The 2022 MLB season is back, as the league and MLBPA have reached a tentative agreement on a new CBA. With action set to begin April 7, here’s a look at the contenders to win Rookie of the Year in both leagues per DraftKings Sportsbook.

AL Rookie of the Year odds

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is the favorite in the AL at +300, and he’s likely to get more playing time with that team looking down this season. Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is next up at +400, so we could see these two going head-to-head in the division for this award by the end of the season. Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena represents a value play at +2000, especially if reports about his rise through the organization are true.

2022 American League Rookie of the Year odds, March 10

Player Odds
Player Odds
Bobby Witt Jr. +300
Spencer Torkelson +450
Adley Rutschman +550
Shane Baz +700
Julio Rodriguez (SEA) +800
Jeremy Pena +1100
Riley Greene +1500
Joe Ryan +2000
Vidal Brujan +2800
Reid Detmers +2800
Triston Casas +3000
Luis Gil +3000
Kyle Isbel +3000
Grayson Rodriguez +4000
Jose Siri +4500
Jarren Duran +4500
A.J. Alexy +5000
Kevin Smith +5000
Daulton Jefferies +5500
A.J. Puk +5500
Steven Kwan +5500
Nate Pearson +5500
Jackson Kowar +6500
George Kirby +6500
Gabriel Arias (CLE) +6500
Richie Palacios +6500
Nick Pratto +7500
Nick Allen +7500
Jake Burger +9000
Estevan Florial +9000
Brent Honeywell Jr. +9000
Sam Huff +9000
Josh Lowe +9000
Jordan Groshans +10000
Tyler Nevin +10000
Xavier Edwards +10000

NL Rookie of the Year odds

Oneil Cruz, the prized Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop, is the favorite in this league at +300. Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz is next up at +475 and then there’s a big dropoff, with Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott listed at +800. Cruz has the path to the most playing time, which typically is the key to winning this honor. The value play in the NL could be Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Seth Beer, who is listed at +3000.

2022 NL Rookie of the Year odds, March 10

Player Odds
Player Odds
Oneil Cruz +300
Keibert Ruiz +475
Bryson Stott +800
Hunter Greene +900
Sixto Sanchez +900
Joey Bart +1000
Edward Cabrera +1500
Alek Thomas +1500
Matt Vierling +1800
Camilo Doval +2000
Brennen Davis +2200
Nolan Gorman +2500
Cade Cavalli +3000
Seth Beer +3000
Roansy Contreras +3500
Nick Lodolo +4000
Jose Barrero +4000
Matthew Liberatore +4500
Mackenzie Gore +4500
Mickey Moniak +5500
Cristian Pache +5500
C.J. Abrams +5500
Ethan Small +6000
Max Meyer +6500
Geraldo Perdomo +6500
TJ Friedl +6500
Nick Fortes +7000
Luis Campusano +7500
Drew Waters +7500
Heliot Ramos +7500
Bobby Miller +7500
Mark Vientos +9000
Brett Baty +9000
Ryan Rolison +9000
Garrett Mitchell +10000
J.J. Bleday +10000
Brailyn Marquez +10000
Ronny Mauricio +15000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation