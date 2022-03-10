MLB 2022 ROY futures: Bobby Witt Jr., Oneil Cruz lead the way in respective leagues

The 2022 MLB season is back, as the league and MLBPA have reached a tentative agreement on a new CBA. With action set to begin April 7, here’s a look at the contenders to win Rookie of the Year in both leagues per DraftKings Sportsbook.
AL Rookie of the Year odds
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is the favorite in the AL at +300, and he’s likely to get more playing time with that team looking down this season. Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is next up at +400, so we could see these two going head-to-head in the division for this award by the end of the season. Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena represents a value play at +2000, especially if reports about his rise through the organization are true.
2022 American League Rookie of the Year odds, March 10
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|+300
|Spencer Torkelson
|+450
|Adley Rutschman
|+550
|Shane Baz
|+700
|Julio Rodriguez (SEA)
|+800
|Jeremy Pena
|+1100
|Riley Greene
|+1500
|Joe Ryan
|+2000
|Vidal Brujan
|+2800
|Reid Detmers
|+2800
|Triston Casas
|+3000
|Luis Gil
|+3000
|Kyle Isbel
|+3000
|Grayson Rodriguez
|+4000
|Jose Siri
|+4500
|Jarren Duran
|+4500
|A.J. Alexy
|+5000
|Kevin Smith
|+5000
|Daulton Jefferies
|+5500
|A.J. Puk
|+5500
|Steven Kwan
|+5500
|Nate Pearson
|+5500
|Jackson Kowar
|+6500
|George Kirby
|+6500
|Gabriel Arias (CLE)
|+6500
|Richie Palacios
|+6500
|Nick Pratto
|+7500
|Nick Allen
|+7500
|Jake Burger
|+9000
|Estevan Florial
|+9000
|Brent Honeywell Jr.
|+9000
|Sam Huff
|+9000
|Josh Lowe
|+9000
|Jordan Groshans
|+10000
|Tyler Nevin
|+10000
|Xavier Edwards
|+10000
NL Rookie of the Year odds
Oneil Cruz, the prized Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop, is the favorite in this league at +300. Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz is next up at +475 and then there’s a big dropoff, with Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott listed at +800. Cruz has the path to the most playing time, which typically is the key to winning this honor. The value play in the NL could be Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Seth Beer, who is listed at +3000.
2022 NL Rookie of the Year odds, March 10
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Oneil Cruz
|+300
|Keibert Ruiz
|+475
|Bryson Stott
|+800
|Hunter Greene
|+900
|Sixto Sanchez
|+900
|Joey Bart
|+1000
|Edward Cabrera
|+1500
|Alek Thomas
|+1500
|Matt Vierling
|+1800
|Camilo Doval
|+2000
|Brennen Davis
|+2200
|Nolan Gorman
|+2500
|Cade Cavalli
|+3000
|Seth Beer
|+3000
|Roansy Contreras
|+3500
|Nick Lodolo
|+4000
|Jose Barrero
|+4000
|Matthew Liberatore
|+4500
|Mackenzie Gore
|+4500
|Mickey Moniak
|+5500
|Cristian Pache
|+5500
|C.J. Abrams
|+5500
|Ethan Small
|+6000
|Max Meyer
|+6500
|Geraldo Perdomo
|+6500
|TJ Friedl
|+6500
|Nick Fortes
|+7000
|Luis Campusano
|+7500
|Drew Waters
|+7500
|Heliot Ramos
|+7500
|Bobby Miller
|+7500
|Mark Vientos
|+9000
|Brett Baty
|+9000
|Ryan Rolison
|+9000
|Garrett Mitchell
|+10000
|J.J. Bleday
|+10000
|Brailyn Marquez
|+10000
|Ronny Mauricio
|+15000
