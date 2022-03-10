MLB 2022 ROY futures: Bobby Witt Jr., Oneil Cruz lead the way in respective leagues

The 2022 MLB season is back, as the league and MLBPA have reached a tentative agreement on a new CBA. With action set to begin April 7, here’s a look at the contenders to win Rookie of the Year in both leagues per DraftKings Sportsbook.

AL Rookie of the Year odds

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is the favorite in the AL at +300, and he’s likely to get more playing time with that team looking down this season. Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is next up at +400, so we could see these two going head-to-head in the division for this award by the end of the season. Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena represents a value play at +2000, especially if reports about his rise through the organization are true.

2022 American League Rookie of the Year odds, March 10 Player Odds Player Odds Bobby Witt Jr. +300 Spencer Torkelson +450 Adley Rutschman +550 Shane Baz +700 Julio Rodriguez (SEA) +800 Jeremy Pena +1100 Riley Greene +1500 Joe Ryan +2000 Vidal Brujan +2800 Reid Detmers +2800 Triston Casas +3000 Luis Gil +3000 Kyle Isbel +3000 Grayson Rodriguez +4000 Jose Siri +4500 Jarren Duran +4500 A.J. Alexy +5000 Kevin Smith +5000 Daulton Jefferies +5500 A.J. Puk +5500 Steven Kwan +5500 Nate Pearson +5500 Jackson Kowar +6500 George Kirby +6500 Gabriel Arias (CLE) +6500 Richie Palacios +6500 Nick Pratto +7500 Nick Allen +7500 Jake Burger +9000 Estevan Florial +9000 Brent Honeywell Jr. +9000 Sam Huff +9000 Josh Lowe +9000 Jordan Groshans +10000 Tyler Nevin +10000 Xavier Edwards +10000

NL Rookie of the Year odds

Oneil Cruz, the prized Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop, is the favorite in this league at +300. Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz is next up at +475 and then there’s a big dropoff, with Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott listed at +800. Cruz has the path to the most playing time, which typically is the key to winning this honor. The value play in the NL could be Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Seth Beer, who is listed at +3000.

2022 NL Rookie of the Year odds, March 10 Player Odds Player Odds Oneil Cruz +300 Keibert Ruiz +475 Bryson Stott +800 Hunter Greene +900 Sixto Sanchez +900 Joey Bart +1000 Edward Cabrera +1500 Alek Thomas +1500 Matt Vierling +1800 Camilo Doval +2000 Brennen Davis +2200 Nolan Gorman +2500 Cade Cavalli +3000 Seth Beer +3000 Roansy Contreras +3500 Nick Lodolo +4000 Jose Barrero +4000 Matthew Liberatore +4500 Mackenzie Gore +4500 Mickey Moniak +5500 Cristian Pache +5500 C.J. Abrams +5500 Ethan Small +6000 Max Meyer +6500 Geraldo Perdomo +6500 TJ Friedl +6500 Nick Fortes +7000 Luis Campusano +7500 Drew Waters +7500 Heliot Ramos +7500 Bobby Miller +7500 Mark Vientos +9000 Brett Baty +9000 Ryan Rolison +9000 Garrett Mitchell +10000 J.J. Bleday +10000 Brailyn Marquez +10000 Ronny Mauricio +15000

