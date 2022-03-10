2 favorites, 2 sleepers, 2 long shots to win the 2022 World Series heading into Spring Training

After months of contract negotiations, we will officially have a 2022 Major League Baseball season, starting on April 7. The last time we saw an actual baseball game played was in the World Series where the Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros in six games.

Even though they are the reigning World Series champions, the Braves are not the favorites to repeat and have to decide if they will re-sign first baseman Freddie Freeman. We are going to tell you who are the favorites, sleepers and sleeper who might be worth putting a bet down on before opening day.

Favorites

World Series odds: +700

To no one’s surprise, the Dodgers are still the favorites to win the World Series, despite Max Scherzer signing in free agency with the New York Mets. However, Los Angeles did re-sign Chris Taylor and added Andrew Heaney to their pitching staff. The Dodgers could also bring back Clayton Kershaw, who is a free agent.

If the Dodgers can re-sign Kershaw, they will have a tremendous top-three starting rotation that includes Walker Buehler and Julio Urias. Offensively, the Dodgers are still loaded with Mookie Betts, Justin Turner, Max Muncy. Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger, and Will Smith.

World Series odds: +900

Just like we saw this time last season, the Yankees were one of the favorites to win the World Series. However, New York could not live up to preseason expectations as they got bounced in the AL wild card game by the Boston Red Sox.

Before the lockout, the Yankees were relatively quiet in free agency. But we should expect them to take a hard look to add to their rotation and bullpen. With Gerrit Cole as their ace, they’ll always be in game. Then when you look at their offense, New York still has Joey Gallo, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and DJ LeMahieu.

Sleepers

New York Mets

World Series odds: +1000

Steve Cohen has Mets fans thinking World Series after the signings they made in the winter before the lockout. New York picked up Scherzer to create a dynamic 1-2 punch with Jacob deGrom in their starting rotation.

Then they added to their offense with the signings of veterans Starling Marte, Mark Canha, Eduardo Escobar. All three guys bring pop in their bats to a Mets’ batting order that already has two-time home run champion Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor. If the Mets can put it all together, then we could see them in October.

World Series odds: +1100

The Blue Jays are tied with the Chicago White Sox for the fourth-best odds to win the World Series next season. Toronto lost AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray in the offseason to Seattle, but they replaced him with Kevin Gausman, who was an All-Star last season.

The Jays also have an exciting batting order that features Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, George Springer, Teoscar Hernandez, and more. Toronto plays in one of the tougher divisions in baseball, but if they can make it through unscathed watch out.

Longshots

World Series odds: +2500

The Cardinals saw their 2021 season come to an end in the NL Wild Card game against the Dodgers. However, the Cards have a new manager in Oliver Marmol, who has talent in the rotation and on the field to compete in a competitive NL Central.

World Series odds: +3500

If Noah Syndergaard can stay healthy and return to his 2018 form, the Angels could make some noise in the AL West. Los Angeles had the injury bug hit them hard with superstar outfielder Mike Trout only playing in 36 games last season.

Trout should be ready to go by opening day, which makes the Angels’ lineup scary to face with him, AL MVP Shohei Ohtani, Anthony Rendon, Jared Walsh, and prospects Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh. We know the Angels can hit, they just need the starting pitching to come around.

2022 World Series odds, March 10 Team Odds Team Odds LA Dodgers +700 NY Yankees +900 HOU Astros +900 NY Mets +1000 TOR Blue Jays +1100 CHI White Sox +1100 SD Padres +1200 ATL Braves +1200 MIL Brewers +1500 TB Rays +1600 SF Giants +2200 BOS Red Sox +2200 STL Cardinals +2500 PHI Phillies +3500 LA Angels +3500 SEA Mariners +4500 DET Tigers +5000 MIA Marlins +7000 OAK Athletics +7500 CIN Reds +8000 CLE Guardians +8000 MIN Twins +9000 TEX Rangers +10000 KC Royals +10000 CHI Cubs +10000 WAS Nationals +12000 COL Rockies +20000 ARI Diamondbacks +20000 PIT Pirates +25000 BAL Orioles +25000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.