2 favorites, 2 sleepers, 2 long shots to win the 2022 World Series heading into Spring Training

After months of contract negotiations, we will officially have a 2022 Major League Baseball season, starting on April 7. The last time we saw an actual baseball game played was in the World Series where the Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros in six games.
Even though they are the reigning World Series champions, the Braves are not the favorites to repeat and have to decide if they will re-sign first baseman Freddie Freeman. We are going to tell you who are the favorites, sleepers and sleeper who might be worth putting a bet down on before opening day.
Favorites
Los Angeles Dodgers
World Series odds: +700
To no one’s surprise, the Dodgers are still the favorites to win the World Series, despite Max Scherzer signing in free agency with the New York Mets. However, Los Angeles did re-sign Chris Taylor and added Andrew Heaney to their pitching staff. The Dodgers could also bring back Clayton Kershaw, who is a free agent.
If the Dodgers can re-sign Kershaw, they will have a tremendous top-three starting rotation that includes Walker Buehler and Julio Urias. Offensively, the Dodgers are still loaded with Mookie Betts, Justin Turner, Max Muncy. Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger, and Will Smith.
New York Yankees
World Series odds: +900
Just like we saw this time last season, the Yankees were one of the favorites to win the World Series. However, New York could not live up to preseason expectations as they got bounced in the AL wild card game by the Boston Red Sox.
Before the lockout, the Yankees were relatively quiet in free agency. But we should expect them to take a hard look to add to their rotation and bullpen. With Gerrit Cole as their ace, they’ll always be in game. Then when you look at their offense, New York still has Joey Gallo, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and DJ LeMahieu.
Sleepers
New York Mets
World Series odds: +1000
Steve Cohen has Mets fans thinking World Series after the signings they made in the winter before the lockout. New York picked up Scherzer to create a dynamic 1-2 punch with Jacob deGrom in their starting rotation.
Then they added to their offense with the signings of veterans Starling Marte, Mark Canha, Eduardo Escobar. All three guys bring pop in their bats to a Mets’ batting order that already has two-time home run champion Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor. If the Mets can put it all together, then we could see them in October.
Toronto Blue Jays
World Series odds: +1100
The Blue Jays are tied with the Chicago White Sox for the fourth-best odds to win the World Series next season. Toronto lost AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray in the offseason to Seattle, but they replaced him with Kevin Gausman, who was an All-Star last season.
The Jays also have an exciting batting order that features Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, George Springer, Teoscar Hernandez, and more. Toronto plays in one of the tougher divisions in baseball, but if they can make it through unscathed watch out.
Longshots
St. Louis Cardinals
World Series odds: +2500
The Cardinals saw their 2021 season come to an end in the NL Wild Card game against the Dodgers. However, the Cards have a new manager in Oliver Marmol, who has talent in the rotation and on the field to compete in a competitive NL Central.
Los Angeles Angels
World Series odds: +3500
If Noah Syndergaard can stay healthy and return to his 2018 form, the Angels could make some noise in the AL West. Los Angeles had the injury bug hit them hard with superstar outfielder Mike Trout only playing in 36 games last season.
Trout should be ready to go by opening day, which makes the Angels’ lineup scary to face with him, AL MVP Shohei Ohtani, Anthony Rendon, Jared Walsh, and prospects Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh. We know the Angels can hit, they just need the starting pitching to come around.
2022 World Series odds, March 10
|Team
|Odds
|Team
|Odds
|LA Dodgers
|+700
|NY Yankees
|+900
|HOU Astros
|+900
|NY Mets
|+1000
|TOR Blue Jays
|+1100
|CHI White Sox
|+1100
|SD Padres
|+1200
|ATL Braves
|+1200
|MIL Brewers
|+1500
|TB Rays
|+1600
|SF Giants
|+2200
|BOS Red Sox
|+2200
|STL Cardinals
|+2500
|PHI Phillies
|+3500
|LA Angels
|+3500
|SEA Mariners
|+4500
|DET Tigers
|+5000
|MIA Marlins
|+7000
|OAK Athletics
|+7500
|CIN Reds
|+8000
|CLE Guardians
|+8000
|MIN Twins
|+9000
|TEX Rangers
|+10000
|KC Royals
|+10000
|CHI Cubs
|+10000
|WAS Nationals
|+12000
|COL Rockies
|+20000
|ARI Diamondbacks
|+20000
|PIT Pirates
|+25000
|BAL Orioles
|+25000
