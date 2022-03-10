MLB 2022 Cy Young futures: New York pitchers Gerrit Cole, Jacob deGrom lead the way as favorites

The 2022 MLB season is back, as the league and MLBPA have reached a tentative agreement on a new CBA. With action set to begin April 7, here’s a look at the contenders to win the Cy Young Award in both leagues per DraftKings Sportsbook.

AL Cy Young odds

New York Yankees star Gerrit Cole is the clear favorite at +450, with Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber listed second at +700. It’s hard to find a value play here with Cole so far ahead, but Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito at +1200 is worth a shot given how the team is expected to perform this year.

2022 AL Cy Young odds, March 10 Player Odds Player Odds Gerrit Cole +450 Shane Bieber +700 Robbie Ray +900 Lucas Giolito +1100 Sean Manaea +1200 Dylan Cease +1200 Lance McCullers Jr. +1400 Justin Verlander +1500 Frankie Montas +1500 Shane McClanahan +1600 Kevin Gausman +1800 Chris Sale +1800 Chris Bassitt +1800 Shohei Ohtani +2000 Jose Berrios +2000 Lance Lynn +2200 Nathan Eovaldi +2500 Luis Garcia +3000 Tarik Skubal +3500 Eduardo Rodriguez +3500 Marco Gonzales +4000 John Means +4000 Casey Mize +4000 Noah Syndergaard +4500 Jose Urquidy +5000 Hyun-Jin Ryu +5000 Jake Odorizzi +6000 Corey Kluber +6000

NL Cy Young odds

We stay in the Big Apple for the NL favorite, as it’s New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom. This guy has not gotten much help from his offense over the past few seasons, but he’s the clear top contender at +400. Los Angeles Dodgers phenom Walker Buehler is second at +800. After a down season for the San Diego Padres a year ago, Blake Snell represents a potential value play and bounce-back candidate at +2000.

2022 NL Cy Young odds, March 10 Player Odds Player Odds Jacob deGrom +400 Walker Buehler +800 Max Scherzer +800 Corbin Burnes +800 Zack Wheeler +900 Brandon Woodruff +900 Aaron Nola +1200 Max Fried +1200 Logan Webb +1500 Joe Musgrove +1800 Jack Flaherty +1800 Sandy Alcantara +2000 Blake Snell +2000 Charlie Morton +2200 Luis Castillo +2500 Yu Darvish +3000 Pablo Lopez +3500 Julio Urias +3500 Ian Anderson +3500 Marcus Stroman +4000 German Marquez +4000 Patrick Corbin +4500 Wade Miley +5000 Sonny Gray +5000 Anthony DeSclafani +5000 Adrian Houser +5000 Adam Wainwright +6000 Stephen Strasburg +7500 Madison Bumgarner +7500 Steven Matz +8000 Miles Mikolas +8000 Andrew Heaney +9000

