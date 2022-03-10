MLB 2022 Cy Young futures: New York pitchers Gerrit Cole, Jacob deGrom lead the way as favorites

The 2022 MLB season is back, as the league and MLBPA have reached a tentative agreement on a new CBA. With action set to begin April 7, here’s a look at the contenders to win the Cy Young Award in both leagues per DraftKings Sportsbook.
AL Cy Young odds
New York Yankees star Gerrit Cole is the clear favorite at +450, with Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber listed second at +700. It’s hard to find a value play here with Cole so far ahead, but Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito at +1200 is worth a shot given how the team is expected to perform this year.
2022 AL Cy Young odds, March 10
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Gerrit Cole
|+450
|Shane Bieber
|+700
|Robbie Ray
|+900
|Lucas Giolito
|+1100
|Sean Manaea
|+1200
|Dylan Cease
|+1200
|Lance McCullers Jr.
|+1400
|Justin Verlander
|+1500
|Frankie Montas
|+1500
|Shane McClanahan
|+1600
|Kevin Gausman
|+1800
|Chris Sale
|+1800
|Chris Bassitt
|+1800
|Shohei Ohtani
|+2000
|Jose Berrios
|+2000
|Lance Lynn
|+2200
|Nathan Eovaldi
|+2500
|Luis Garcia
|+3000
|Tarik Skubal
|+3500
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|+3500
|Marco Gonzales
|+4000
|John Means
|+4000
|Casey Mize
|+4000
|Noah Syndergaard
|+4500
|Jose Urquidy
|+5000
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|+5000
|Jake Odorizzi
|+6000
|Corey Kluber
|+6000
NL Cy Young odds
We stay in the Big Apple for the NL favorite, as it’s New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom. This guy has not gotten much help from his offense over the past few seasons, but he’s the clear top contender at +400. Los Angeles Dodgers phenom Walker Buehler is second at +800. After a down season for the San Diego Padres a year ago, Blake Snell represents a potential value play and bounce-back candidate at +2000.
2022 NL Cy Young odds, March 10
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Jacob deGrom
|+400
|Walker Buehler
|+800
|Max Scherzer
|+800
|Corbin Burnes
|+800
|Zack Wheeler
|+900
|Brandon Woodruff
|+900
|Aaron Nola
|+1200
|Max Fried
|+1200
|Logan Webb
|+1500
|Joe Musgrove
|+1800
|Jack Flaherty
|+1800
|Sandy Alcantara
|+2000
|Blake Snell
|+2000
|Charlie Morton
|+2200
|Luis Castillo
|+2500
|Yu Darvish
|+3000
|Pablo Lopez
|+3500
|Julio Urias
|+3500
|Ian Anderson
|+3500
|Marcus Stroman
|+4000
|German Marquez
|+4000
|Patrick Corbin
|+4500
|Wade Miley
|+5000
|Sonny Gray
|+5000
|Anthony DeSclafani
|+5000
|Adrian Houser
|+5000
|Adam Wainwright
|+6000
|Stephen Strasburg
|+7500
|Madison Bumgarner
|+7500
|Steven Matz
|+8000
|Miles Mikolas
|+8000
|Andrew Heaney
|+9000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.