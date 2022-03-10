 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLB 2022 Cy Young futures: New York pitchers Gerrit Cole, Jacob deGrom lead the way as favorites

Here’s a look at the contenders to win Cy Young in 2022.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Wild Card Round - New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of the American League Wild Card game at Fenway Park on October 05, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The 2022 MLB season is back, as the league and MLBPA have reached a tentative agreement on a new CBA. With action set to begin April 7, here’s a look at the contenders to win the Cy Young Award in both leagues per DraftKings Sportsbook.

AL Cy Young odds

New York Yankees star Gerrit Cole is the clear favorite at +450, with Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber listed second at +700. It’s hard to find a value play here with Cole so far ahead, but Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito at +1200 is worth a shot given how the team is expected to perform this year.

2022 AL Cy Young odds, March 10

Player Odds
Player Odds
Gerrit Cole +450
Shane Bieber +700
Robbie Ray +900
Lucas Giolito +1100
Sean Manaea +1200
Dylan Cease +1200
Lance McCullers Jr. +1400
Justin Verlander +1500
Frankie Montas +1500
Shane McClanahan +1600
Kevin Gausman +1800
Chris Sale +1800
Chris Bassitt +1800
Shohei Ohtani +2000
Jose Berrios +2000
Lance Lynn +2200
Nathan Eovaldi +2500
Luis Garcia +3000
Tarik Skubal +3500
Eduardo Rodriguez +3500
Marco Gonzales +4000
John Means +4000
Casey Mize +4000
Noah Syndergaard +4500
Jose Urquidy +5000
Hyun-Jin Ryu +5000
Jake Odorizzi +6000
Corey Kluber +6000

NL Cy Young odds

We stay in the Big Apple for the NL favorite, as it’s New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom. This guy has not gotten much help from his offense over the past few seasons, but he’s the clear top contender at +400. Los Angeles Dodgers phenom Walker Buehler is second at +800. After a down season for the San Diego Padres a year ago, Blake Snell represents a potential value play and bounce-back candidate at +2000.

2022 NL Cy Young odds, March 10

Player Odds
Player Odds
Jacob deGrom +400
Walker Buehler +800
Max Scherzer +800
Corbin Burnes +800
Zack Wheeler +900
Brandon Woodruff +900
Aaron Nola +1200
Max Fried +1200
Logan Webb +1500
Joe Musgrove +1800
Jack Flaherty +1800
Sandy Alcantara +2000
Blake Snell +2000
Charlie Morton +2200
Luis Castillo +2500
Yu Darvish +3000
Pablo Lopez +3500
Julio Urias +3500
Ian Anderson +3500
Marcus Stroman +4000
German Marquez +4000
Patrick Corbin +4500
Wade Miley +5000
Sonny Gray +5000
Anthony DeSclafani +5000
Adrian Houser +5000
Adam Wainwright +6000
Stephen Strasburg +7500
Madison Bumgarner +7500
Steven Matz +8000
Miles Mikolas +8000
Andrew Heaney +9000

