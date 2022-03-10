Bears trade LB Khalil Mack to Chargers for 2022 2nd and 2023 6th round picks

Update: The Chargers will take on Mack’s full contract.

The #Chargers are taking on all of Mack’s contract — three years at $63.9M. The #Bears move on with the picks. https://t.co/hDXR9qZa1Z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2022

The NFL has gotten trade happy, and the latest blockbuster comes out of Chicago, as the Bears are sending stud defensive end Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers for a 2nd rounder in 2022 and a 6th rounder in 2023, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Mack was involved in a blockbuster trade not that long ago when the Bears gave the Raiders two first round picks for the star defender. The compensation this time around doesn’t compare, but Mack is now 31-years old and has dealt with injuries of late. His foot injury last season derailed a good start to the season, as he played seven games and totaled six sacks.

The Chargers appear to be in win-now mode as they have a star quarterback in Justin Herbert on a rookie contract. Their defense last season was sub-par and the weak link for the team. Joey Bosa and Mack together should be able to pressure quarterbacks and with Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes in their division, they’ll need that pressure to come without much blitzing.