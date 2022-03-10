Knicks SF Cam Reddish out for rest of season with shoulder injury

The New York Knicks will be without Cam Reddish for the rest of the season as the small forward repairs a shoulder injury. Reddish is expected to miss six weeks and be ready for summer workouts, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

Reddish was a rare addition to the Knicks this season via trade, as the forward wanted to get out of the crowded Atlanta Hawks rotation. He didn’t find much traction with head coach Tom Thibodeau in New York, who prefers veterans getting heavy minutes even with the team looking toward the future. The Knicks are 12th in the East and 3.5 games out of the final play-in tournament spot, currently occupied by the Hawks.

We’ll see if the Knicks change things around this offseason and whether Reddish is a part of the future for the team. In the meantime, R.J. Barrett and Obi Toppin will take most of the forward minutes with Julius Randle also in the mix, even though he’s likely to be more of a power forward and center in most lineups.