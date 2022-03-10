Arizona’s Kerr Kriisa injured during Pac-12 quarterfinal against Stanford

Update 5:43 p.m. Don’t want to overreact to a picture taken in the tunnel, but it doesn’t look good here.

Kerr Kriisa leaving Arizona locker room in a wheelchair pic.twitter.com/6YJBkl97R3 — Brian Hamilton (@_Brian_Hamilton) March 10, 2022

Update 5:31 p.m. Here’s Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd on the status of Kriisa post-game

Tommy Lloyd gave an update on Kerr Kriisa: pic.twitter.com/554WRmlsWg — Troy Hutchison (@THutch1995) March 10, 2022

Arizona Wildcats point guard Kerr Kriisa was injured leaving the floor late in the Pac-12 quarterfinal game against Stanford.

Scary Sight in Las Vegas: Arizona's Kerr Kriisa leaving the floor with what appears to be a serious ankle injury.



He did not walk off the floor by himself. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 10, 2022

Big blow to Arizona. Kerr Kriisa in pain. Helped off the floor by teammates pic.twitter.com/6Dg0SHZ1C2 — Brad Cesmat (@bradcesmat) March 10, 2022

Arizona hung on for an 84-80 victory to advance to the tournament semifinals tomorrow in Las Vegas.

The sophomore guard from Estonia averages 10.1 points and 4.9 assists per game for one of the most dynamic offenses in college basketball. He finished with 10 points, five assists, and a rebound in the win over Stanford, but not having him for tomorrow’s game against the winner of No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Colorado would be a huge blow.

Arizona was a -120 favorite to complete the double and win the regular season as well as the tournament title. Without Kriisa, expect those odds to increase to the benefit of not only tomorrow’s opponent, but potentially USC and UCLA who would play the Wildcats in the conference championship.

Arizona currently sits at +650 to win the national championship at DraftKings Sportsbook.