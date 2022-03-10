 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Arizona’s Kerr Kriisa injured during Pac-12 quarterfinal against Stanford

Kriisa is a huge piece for the Pac-12 regular season champs, and a big part of their push for the national championship.

By Collin Sherwin
Arizona Wildcats guard Kerr Kriisa reacts in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Update 5:43 p.m. Don’t want to overreact to a picture taken in the tunnel, but it doesn’t look good here.

Update 5:31 p.m. Here’s Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd on the status of Kriisa post-game

Arizona Wildcats point guard Kerr Kriisa was injured leaving the floor late in the Pac-12 quarterfinal game against Stanford.

Arizona hung on for an 84-80 victory to advance to the tournament semifinals tomorrow in Las Vegas.

The sophomore guard from Estonia averages 10.1 points and 4.9 assists per game for one of the most dynamic offenses in college basketball. He finished with 10 points, five assists, and a rebound in the win over Stanford, but not having him for tomorrow’s game against the winner of No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Colorado would be a huge blow.

Arizona was a -120 favorite to complete the double and win the regular season as well as the tournament title. Without Kriisa, expect those odds to increase to the benefit of not only tomorrow’s opponent, but potentially USC and UCLA who would play the Wildcats in the conference championship.

Arizona currently sits at +650 to win the national championship at DraftKings Sportsbook.

