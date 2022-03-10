The PLAYERS Championship weather forecast: Rain projected Friday and Saturday

The PLAYERS Championship is the PGA event this weekend running from March 10 to the final round on Sunday, March 13th. The second and third rounds may get even more interesting given the weather that is heading Florida’s way. The tournament is held in Ponte Vedra Beach so there is a chance that it just blows through and soaks the course. Either way, the elements are certainly going to play a part in the tournament as the golfers approach the first cut line.

The rainy conditions are expected to get started late Thursday night which will have the golfers waking up to a muggy Friday morning round. The high for Friday is 76 degrees, but there is an 80% chance of rain. The wind won’t be too crazy as it will sit between five and seven mph for the day. Saturday is going to be rough though. The high is projected near 70 with a 90% chance of rain, but the main factor is going to be the wind. It is expected to be blowing south at 18 to 24 mph with gusts up to 37 mph. Don’t be shocked if there are delays on both days.

If they can get through the second and third rounds, Sunday looks great if not a little chilly. High of 56 degrees and breezy, but currently no rain in the forecast.