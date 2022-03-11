2022 SWAC Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The Southwestern Athletic Conference, also known as SWAC, will begin its conference tournament Wednesday. Here’s a look at how the bracket is shaping up, and when each team will compete. The SWAC only takes eight teams, so the bottom four at the end of the regular season will not be in the mix here.

2022 SWAC Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 7 Jackson State 50, No. 2 Texas Southern 54

Game 2: No. 8 Prairie View A&M 63, No. 1 Alcorn State 64 (OT)

Thursday, March 10

Game 3: No. 6 Grambling State 60, No. 3 Southern 58

Game 4: No. 5 Alabama A&M 61, No. 4 Florida A&M 56

Friday, March 11

Game 5: No. 6 Grambling State 54, No. 2 Texas Southern 73

Game 6: No. 5 Alabama A&M vs. No. 1 Alcorn State, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 7: No. 2 Texas Southern vs. Winner of Game 6, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Who are the favorites?

Alcorn State, Texas Southern and Southern look to be the top teams in this league but truthfully it could be anyone’s tournament. The records across the board have been subpar, which makes for a fun conference tournament.