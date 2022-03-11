 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 SWAC Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

We have the brackets, dates, time, matchups, TV channels, live streaming outlets and more for the 2022 SWAC Tournament here.

By Collin Sherwin
NCAA Basketball: Alcorn State at Baylor
Alcorn State Braves guard Paul King drives past Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo during the first half at Ferrell Center.
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Southwestern Athletic Conference, also known as SWAC, will begin its conference tournament Wednesday. Here’s a look at how the bracket is shaping up, and when each team will compete. The SWAC only takes eight teams, so the bottom four at the end of the regular season will not be in the mix here.

2022 SWAC Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 7 Jackson State 50, No. 2 Texas Southern 54
Game 2: No. 8 Prairie View A&M 63, No. 1 Alcorn State 64 (OT)

Thursday, March 10

Game 3: No. 6 Grambling State 60, No. 3 Southern 58
Game 4: No. 5 Alabama A&M 61, No. 4 Florida A&M 56

Friday, March 11

Game 5: No. 6 Grambling State 54, No. 2 Texas Southern 73
Game 6: No. 5 Alabama A&M vs. No. 1 Alcorn State, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 7: No. 2 Texas Southern vs. Winner of Game 6, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Who are the favorites?

Alcorn State, Texas Southern and Southern look to be the top teams in this league but truthfully it could be anyone’s tournament. The records across the board have been subpar, which makes for a fun conference tournament.

