Yesica Yolanda Bopp vs. Jessica Nery Plata: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for Friday’s bout

Laguna Premium Boxing will hold its next event on Saturday, March 12th. The all-female card will start at 9:00 p.m. ET and it consists of five matches. The event will be held at the Majestic Casino in Panama City, Panama. The main event of the night is a WBA World Female Light Flyweight Title match between Yesica Bopp and Jessica Nery Plata. The co-main event is also a title fight between Clara Lescurat and Nataly Delgado for the WBA Gold Female Flyweight Title.

Bopp enters with a professional record of 37-2. She was able to rebound from the second loss of her career in September of 2021 with a big fourth-round knockout in October of 2021 against Johana Zuniga. Plata has a 27-2 record and has won her last four fights albeit all of them have come by unanimous decision. Most recently, she was victorious over Sandra Robles in September of 2020.

Full Card for Bopp vs. Plata