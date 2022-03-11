Kim Clavel vs. Mariela Ribera Valverde: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for bout

The latest PPV for La Serie Boxe will come to you live on Friday, March 11th. The event will take place at the Montreal Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The PPV is set to get started at 8:00 p.m. ET with eight fights on the card. The main event of the evening features Kim Clavel taking on Mariela Ribera Valverde for the WBC Silver Female Light Flyweight Title. In the co-main event, Gabriel Maestre will take on Taras Shelestyuk in a welterweight bout.

Clavel enters with a 14-0 record, but she hasn’t been as dominant as her record suggests. Her last eight victories have come by unanimous decision. A win is a win, certainly, but if she was putting away opponents consistently she would be even more dangerous as a fighter. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Clavel is the heavy favorite with -3000 odds to win.

Valverde enters with a 10-6 record, and it has been a hot minute since she competed. Her last registered fight was in October of 2020 against Carla Viviana Justiniani Urain. Valverde won by a second-round knockout. Even with that last victory, she is the heavy underdog with +1100 odds.

Full Card for Kim Clavel vs. Mariela Ribera Valverde