Ardreal Holmes vs. Vernon Brown live stream: How to watch junior middleweight bout via live online stream

ShoBox New Generation returns on Friday, March 11th. There will be a four-bout main card that will culminate with a super middleweight bout between Ardreal Holmes and Vernon Brown. The latest PPV will begin at 9:35 p.m. ET on March 11 with the event coming from the Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel in Deadwood, South Dakota. The event will be broadcast on Showtime.

To watch the event on Showtime, you’ll need access either through your cable provider or have a login for Showtime through a subscription-based service. There are often free trials available, whether you stream directly with Showtime or subscribe to the package using other streaming services like Prime Video or fuboTV. If you’re hoping to catch the Holmes vs. Brown fight, it could be the perfect time to fire up a free trial. ShoBox Next Generation boasts highlighting the future of boxing and this card looks like it could live up to that slogan.

Full Card for Ardreal Holmes vs. Vernon Brown