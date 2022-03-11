 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ardreal Holmes vs. Vernon Brown live stream: How to watch junior middleweight bout via live online stream

We go over how to watch the action this Friday, March 11 as Ardreal Holmes battles Vernon Brown. Here are all the live stream details you need.

By DKNation Staff

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Jamontay Clark and Vernon Brown in action during the third round of their super welterweight fight at The Theater at MGM National Harbor on March 24, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

ShoBox New Generation returns on Friday, March 11th. There will be a four-bout main card that will culminate with a super middleweight bout between Ardreal Holmes and Vernon Brown. The latest PPV will begin at 9:35 p.m. ET on March 11 with the event coming from the Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel in Deadwood, South Dakota. The event will be broadcast on Showtime.

To watch the event on Showtime, you’ll need access either through your cable provider or have a login for Showtime through a subscription-based service. There are often free trials available, whether you stream directly with Showtime or subscribe to the package using other streaming services like Prime Video or fuboTV. If you’re hoping to catch the Holmes vs. Brown fight, it could be the perfect time to fire up a free trial. ShoBox Next Generation boasts highlighting the future of boxing and this card looks like it could live up to that slogan.

Full Card for Ardreal Holmes vs. Vernon Brown

  • Main event: Ardreal Holmes vs. Vernon Brown, super welterweight, 10 rounds
  • Luis Acosta vs. Edwin De Los Santos, lightweight, 8 rounds
  • Giovanni Marquez vs. Nelson Morales, super lightweight, 4 rounds
  • David Navarro vs. Gavino Guaman, featherweight, 6 rounds
  • Theron Pappas vs. Kevin Brown, heavyweight, 4 rounds

More From DraftKings Nation