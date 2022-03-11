What time will Ardreal Holmes vs. Vernon Brown fight start on Friday

ShoBox New Generation is back on Friday, March 11th with their Ardreal Holmes vs. Vernon Brown showdown. The main card consists of four bouts that will culminate with Holmes and Brown competing in the main event. This card has gone through some changes and each of the original opponents for Holmes and Brown had to pull out due to injury, so the two are now just going to fight each other.

Holmes enters with an 11-0 boxing record, but it has been a minute since he last fought. His last match was in November of 2019 where he took on Jose Antonio Abreu. Holmes was victorious with a third-round knockout. Brown has an 11-1-1 record, but he hasn’t been sidelined quite as long as his opponent. He last fought in February of 2021 against Fabian Lyimo where he came away with a second-round knockout.

The main card is set to get underway at 9:35 p.m. ET and it will air on Showtime. The PPV will be held at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel in Deadwood, South Dakota. The event itself is scheduled on Showtime from 9:35 p.m. ET to 12:05 a.m. ET. With this in mind, expect the ring walks for the main event to come around 11:00 p.m. or 11:15 p.m. ET. This is subject to change depending on the timing of the fights preceding it.

Full Card for Ardreal Holmes vs. Vernon Brown