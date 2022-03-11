Pac-12 Tournament semifinals preview for Friday, March 11

The Pac-12 has been knocked for being a somewhat weaker league than usual in 2022, but the cream certainly rises to the top at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. The top four seeded teams are all playing for a title, with three teams already in the NCAA Tournament, and a fourth one game away from getting on the bubble themselves.

Here’s all the action, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 4 Colorado vs. No. 1 Arizona: 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Point Spread: Arizona -9.5

Point Total: 150

It’s a great game that few can watch because it’s on a channel nobody east of the Rocky Mountains gets it, but the Buffs and Wildcats should be a good one.

An injury to Kerr Kriisa late against Stanford is a huge blow for the No. 1 seed, and the point guard in a wheelchair while leaving the arena. How U of A reacts with their quarterback on the bench remains to be seen.

Meanwhile Colorado needs this win a lot more than the Wildcats, who are likely a No. 1 seed next weekend in the NCAA Tournament as well. The Buffs beat Arizona at home two weeks ago, and won’t lack for confidence here.

The pick: Colorado +9.5

No. 3 USC vs. No. 2 UCLA: 11:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Point Spread: UCLA -6

Point Total: 136.5

These two teams split during the regular season, and both play a defensive enough style where points could be at a premium. Isaiah Mobley is one of the best bigs in the country, and Johnny Juzang single-handedly carried the Bruins for long stretches on the way to the Final Four last year.

With both playing on back-to-back nights, that can tend to see the ball slow down and more physical play. Expect plenty of misses and tired legs by the end of what should be a war.

The pick: Under 136.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.