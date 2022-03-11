MWC Tournament semifinals preview for Friday, March 11

We’ve reached the semifinals of the Mountain West conference tournament, and these mid-major leagues are where the real intense action lies this week because the number of bids to the NCAA Tournament are up in the air. The Mountain West this year looks like it has four teams going to the tournament, and all four will be in action on Friday.

All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 4 Wyoming vs. No. 1 Boise State: 9:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN

Point Spread: Boise State -2.5

Point Total: 129

The Cowboys scraped past UNLV in the 4-5 matchup, while Boise State had a close game against Nevada. These two split the season series 1-1, so it’ll be tough to call this matchup. The Broncos are likely to be favored ATS once the odds come through, and it’s best to roll with the higher seed in this case.

The pick: Boise State -2.5

No. 3 San Diego State vs. No. 2 Colorado State: 12:00 a.m. ET, CBSSN

Point Spread: Colorado State -1

Point Total: 123.5

The Rams got a late victory against Utah State, where they shot 16.7 percent from behind the arc. This team is usually better than that from distance and should be able to put up a better performance in a key semifinal game. The Rams can solidify their NCAA position with a win here.

The pick: SDSU +1

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.