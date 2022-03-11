Big 12 Tournament semifinals preview for Friday, March 11

The Big 12 conference tournament semifinals are here, with a familiar face sitting in the No. 1 seed spot. The Kansas Jayhawks made quick work of the West Virginia Mountaineers to set up a date with the upstart TCU Horned Frogs, while the Oklahoma Sooners sent the defending title holders packing. Here’s a look at the semifinals of this conference tournament.

No. 5 TCU vs. No. 1 Kansas: 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Point Spread: Kansas -7.5

Point Total: 140

TCU has played well lately, especially on defense. It’s hard to see the Horned Frogs getting past a Kansas team playing for a possible No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The talent gap is too much to win outright but TCU ATS could be a decent play depending on the number. Take the Jayhawks to advance though.

The pick: Kansas -7.5

No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Texas Tech: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Point Spread: Texas Tech -8

Point Total: 126

The Sooners boosted their case for the tournament by taking down the defending champions Baylor. Oklahoma had to withstand a run late by the Bears but is now one step closer to the NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders put the clamps on Iowa State and will look to do the same against Oklahoma. If Texas Tech can find enough offense, this will be a dangerous team in the main bracket.

The pick: Oklahoma +8

