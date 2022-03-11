ACC Tournament semifinals preview for Friday, March 11

We’ve reached the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament and four teams will battle for the right to play in Saturday’s championship game at the Barclay’s Center.

The top-seeded Duke Blue Devils handled its business against Syracuse on Thursday and will meet No. 4 Miami, who edged Boston College in an overtime thriller On the other side of the bracket, No. 7 Virginia Tech kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive with an upset of Notre Dame on Thursday. The Hokies will face North Carolina, who blew out Virginia to advance.

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 4 Miami: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Point Spread: Duke -9

Point Total: 151

Outside of last Saturday’s deflating home finale loss to North Carolina, Duke has been a machine over the past month in winning eight of its last nine ballgames by an average margin of 13.4 points. The Blue Devils held off a feisty Syracuse team thanks to the efforts of Wendell Moore, who put up 26 points and eight assists in the win.

Miami finished the regular season strong and defeated Boston College in exciting fashion. Tied at 69 in overtime, Charlie Moore rolled in a layup at the buzzer to lift the Hurricanes to the semifinals. UM previously defeated Duke 76-74 back in early January.

The pick: Miami +9

No. 3 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2

Point Spread: North Carolina -2

Point Total: 143.5

Doing its best tribute to Dean Smith and the four corners, North Carolina grinded out a low-scoring victory over Virginia. The Tar Heels led 33-13 at halftime, the lowest scoring first half of an ACC Tournament game during the shot clock era.

As mentioned before, Virginia Tech kept its NCAA Tournament alive by upsetting Notre Dame with an 87-80 victory on Thursday. The Hokies have now won five of its last six games and a possible win to get into Saturday’s title game would potentially take them off the bubble.

The pick: North Carolina -2

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.