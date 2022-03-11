MEAC Tournament Championship game: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

The MEAC conference tournament will conclude Saturday with a matchup between the No. 7 Coppin State Eagles and the No. 1 seed Norfolk State Spartans. We take a look at both teams, as well as the relevant odds and game information for Saturday’s final.

No. 7 Coppin State: 9-22 (6-8 MEAC), 304 NET, 301 KenPom

The nine-win Eagles are one more improbable result away from hitting March Madness. This is why the conference tournament is important, and Coppin State has taken advantage of it. Jesse Zarzuela had a big game in the semifinal and needs another monster effort here to lift the Eagles, but supporting players Nendah Tarke and Tyree Corbett will be equally important to upsetting Norfolk State.

No. 1 Norfolk State: 22-6 (12-2 MEAC), 161 NET, 170 KenPom

Norfolk State has caused some problems in the NCAA Tournament before, and the Spartans are looking to make back-to-back March Madness appearances. They’ll need to win this title game to do so. Look for Joe Bryant Jr. to be the team’s primary scorer, but Jalen Hawkins and Kris Bankston are capable supporting players.

How to watch the MEAC Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 12, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, Virginia

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Odds for MEAC Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Total: TBD

Odds for both teams at DraftKings Sportsbook before tournament

Norfolk State: -250

Coppin State: +2000

